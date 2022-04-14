 Council ignored public in voting for plastic bags - Albuquerque Journal

Council ignored public in voting for plastic bags

By Ellen Dueweke / ALBUQUERQUE RESIDENt

The Albuquerque City Council’s decision to repeal the plastic bag ban has left a lot of Albuquerqueans confused and frustrated.

Why was the council so determined to repeal the ban in spite of their constituents’ overwhelming support for it, and why now? Why couldn’t councilors wait until June when the effectiveness study would be completed as was required in the original ordinance?

The councilors’ disregard for their constituents’ concerns was puzzling. Of the 21 people who made public comment during the Finance and Government Operations Committee meeting Feb. 14, 20 opposed repealing the ban. Councilors Dan Lewis, Klarissa Peña and Brook Bassan disregarded the public pleas and voted to send the repeal on to the full council.

During the March 7 council meeting, only Bassan and Peña explained their reasoning for their vote to repeal. Councilors Lewis and Renee Grout, Trudy Jones and Louie Sanchez never explained why they were voting to repeal the ordinance after sitting through hours of public comment begging them not to. If they were receiving letters and phone calls from their constituents voicing opposition to the plastic bag ban, why didn’t they tell us that? And if there was such support, where were those constituents? Of the 47 speakers at the March 7 meeting, 44 opposed the repeal.

The councilors even disregarded the advice of their own Solid Waste Department, which made a detailed presentation at the meeting explaining that plastic bags are the No. 1 contaminant in their recycling efforts. The director explained that plastic bags cannot be recycled by the city, and their presence in the recycling system and in the environment as litter results in substantial financial and safety costs to the city. But the request to at least delay the vote until the study is completed fell on deaf ears.

Sanchez spoke up only to complain that this was all a waste of time. He asked why the council was spending valuable time on this already-decided issue instead of more serious issues such as crime and homelessness. Why indeed. Bassan, who sponsored the repeal, decided it was worthy of everyone’s time because it didn’t go her way when the ban was originally passed by a very different council in 2019. Sanchez then inexplicably voted to repeal knowing that this would only prolong the decision with the mayor’s inevitable veto, after which it would come back to them again for an override vote on April 4.

The April 4 meeting was a hybrid meeting in chambers and on Zoom, but the councilors appeared to have no problem ignoring both the in-person and on-camera pleas. Again, overwhelming opposition to the repeal was voiced as 29 of the 30 speakers laid out their very valid concerns. Some exasperated speakers implored, “Why aren’t you listening to us?” This time, only Bassan defended her vote to repeal the ban. Grout, Jones, Lewis, Sanchez and Peña sat silent through the whole ordeal, with the only word passing their lips to be “yes” when they voted to repeal the ban.

I agree with Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn when she apologized to the kids who were unable to stay up into the wee hours on a school night to speak, telling them that “This is not the way government is supposed to work.”

