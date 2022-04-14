Why is county commissioner attacking our valley farmers?

During the March 23 Water Utility Authority Board meeting, Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said, “Farmers (in the middle Rio Grande) tend to be the biggest wasters of water.” It baffles my mind that a commissioner would come out in a public meeting and attack the same people he pledged to represent. His comment made it painfully obvious he doesn’t understand his own constituents or water distribution in general.

Quezada asserts his office has done “research (on water uses)” and has concluded farmers who are farming “the old way” are wasting a lot of water because they flood their fields. He doesn’t seem aware that:

1) there are crops that cannot be irrigated any other way but by flooding, e.g., alfalfa;

2) Most of the water used in flooding irrigation is not wasted; it goes to replenish the aquifer, so farmers who are irrigating the old way are actually helping the rest of water users by allowing water to go down and replenish the aquifer;

3) all water users in the Middle Rio Grande use pre-1907 water rights; they have a legal right to the water they use, and their water is allocated according to the law, not arbitrarily;

4) most of the farmers in the Middle Rio Grande are using drip irrigation, which uses a fraction of the water needed to grow crops.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) has a statewide committee that is overseeing the development of a major study of future water supply and demand that will also evaluate potential adaptation strategies. They are also developing a major conservation partnership program that includes local, state and federal organizations. In addition, the MRGCD has been shortening the irrigation season to comply with water shortages. Quezada should base his opinions about Rio Grande Valley farmers on reality, not perception.

Unfortunately, his comments seem to be based on arguments surrounding major proposed developments in his area for which there is no water. We should not allow for irresponsible growth to take place in a time like this when there is not water to use for superfluous and capricious developments motivated by greed and outside interests.

Quezada asked, “I wonder if there are some initiatives that we can do to do better with water and how we use water?” He should talk to the farmers, the MRGCD, and the organization he is serving on as a board member. The community and organizations responsible for managing and distributing water are doing a lot. It seems the one who is not doing anything, other then attacking his own constituents, is Commissioner Quezada.

This is not an issue between the West Side and the farmers in the Middle Rio Grande. People are not against development because it is going to use water. People are against very specific developments because they are inconsistent with our current reality. People are against Santolina because it is irresponsible; there is no water to satisfy a 30,000-housing development promoted and financed by outside financial interests.

My question to Quezada is: Who is he really working for, anyway?