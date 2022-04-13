 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' an entertaining and magical journey - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ an entertaining and magical journey

By Richard Roeper / Universal Press Syndicate

Jude Law, center foreground, with, from left, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Fiona Glascott, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The third time’s the Disarming Charm.

That’s one of the classes they teach in the second year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, don’t ya know, and while we take only a brief excursion to the future learning institution of Harry Potter and friends in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third of the five planned prequels is a relatively lightweight but still consistently entertaining and magical journey that rights the ship after the utter convoluted disaster titled “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018) and feels more connected to the larger HPU (Harry Potter Universe).

“Grindelwald” was an overloaded chamber of confusing subplots and was the worst of the entire “Harry Potter” franchise, but in “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the characters actually take a moment now and then to explain what’s going on to each other – and thus to the audience – and while that device can be quite injurious to an epic movie (hello, “Eternals”), it’s actually quite welcome here, as we can sit back in our seats and settle in for the adventure.

“The Secrets of Dumbledore” picks up the story in the 1930s, several years after the events of “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” with a visually stunning and heartbreakingly melancholy meeting between Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp) in an upscale cafe where these former friends and romantic partners agree they’ll always disagree and there’s nothing they can do about it. The nefarious and scheming Grindelwald lusts for an all-out war against the Muggles, while Dumbledore believes the born-to-magic and the humans can coexist peacefully. These two great wizards are bound by a pact that prevents them from directly waging battle against one another – so Dumbledore calls on the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and a somewhat motley crew of associates to do his bidding.

Newt’s team includes his older brother, Theseus (Callum Turner), a diplomat with the British Ministry of Magic; his loyal assistant, Bunty (Victoria Yeates), who is clearly in love with her boss; Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam), a French pure-blood wizard of Senegalese ancestry, who is mourning and filled with anger over the death of his sister, Leta Lestrange, in “The Crimes of Grindelwald”; the charismatic, American-born Charms professor Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), and the Muggle baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), whose love, Queenie (Alison Sudol), has crossed over to the dark side.

At the International Confederation of Wizards in Berlin, Grindelwald is absolved of his crimes and sways the masses with his fiery, anti-Muggle rhetoric. (Mikkelsen leaning into the Euro-villain role, delivers a more chilling and more effective performance than Depp’s over-the-top interpretation of Grindelwald). Meanwhile, we learn some revealing and heart-wrenching truths about the hot-headed and menacing Credence (Ezra Miller), and there’s a twist involving not one but two hatching phoenixes known as Qilins (pronounced “chillen”), who hold the key to the upcoming Wizarding World Election.

The best way to thwart the seemingly unbeatable Grindelwald is to confuse him with misdirection, and Dumbledore concocts a plan in which Newt and his team will each carry an identical suitcase – but only one of those suitcases will contain a pure and magical Qilin. This leads to some well-choreographed sequences with slapstick payoffs.

With director David Yates, cinematographer George Richmond, the production design and special effects teams, costume designer extraordinaire Colleen Atwood and veteran composer James Newton Howard adding invaluable contributions, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is a great-looking film combining extravagant, real-world location shots with wondrous CGI. Still, the pyrotechnics never overwhelm the true joys of this story, i.e., the myriad set pieces in which wizards and witches and Muggles alike have the room and time to tell their stories, to mend old fences or renew old rivalries, to perhaps reach closure and reconciliation before it’s too late.

With Redmayne lending his considerable aw-shucks charms as the mild-mannered but steel-willed Scamander, and an outstanding supporting ensemble led by Mikkelsen, Law, Fogler, Nadylam and Williams, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” casts a number of bewitching spells, not the least of which is making us forget about “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
Three stars

RATED: PG-13 (contains some fantasy action and violence)

WHEN: Now playing

WHERE: AMC 12, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, Flix Brewhouse, High Ridge, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Starlight Cinema 8 (Los Lunas), Premiere (Rio Rancho), Regal Santa Fe Place (Santa Fe), Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe), Violet Crown Cinema (Santa Fe)

Home » Entertainment » ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ an entertaining and magical journey

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Paranormal Cirque' returns to ABQ with death-defying performances
Entertainment
The artists are selected from around ... The artists are selected from around the world, and the show features 12 to 15 performers.
2
Back on the road, Lacuna Coil ready to rock ...
Entertainment
Cristina Scabbia hasn't experienced too much ... Cristina Scabbia hasn't experienced too much jet lag in the last two years. Today, that's not the case. The vocalist from Italy-based Lacuna Coil ...
3
The Dragon Room Bar still a festive and delectable ...
Dining Reviews
The Dragon Room's happy hour begins ... The Dragon Room's happy hour begins when the doors open at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
4
Wrestling legend Mick Foley brings 'Nice Day' tour to ...
Entertainment
Mick Foley has experienced many things ... Mick Foley has experienced many things in his life. The World Wrestling Entertainment legend is taking those stories on the road. He will be ...
5
Sidetrack Brewing to host cask beer festival April 16
Blogs
Tickets are $30 and that will ... Tickets are $30 and that will get participants a sample of each beer, a full pour of one's favorite and a pint glass.
6
Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic
Entertainment
'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated ... 'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated song cycle which Sarah Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.
7
Playwright brings creative opportunities to stage with SF's Almost ...
Entertainment
Once a month on Zoom, Almost ... Once a month on Zoom, Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play programs bringing together talent and audiences from all ...
8
'Cleaning Lady' sweeps up a second season order from ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a ... 'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a second season. On Thursday, FOX renewed the drama series, which filmed in and around Albuquerque. It was the ...
9
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ a vampire movie lacking bite
Entertainment
Jared Leto, who has never met ... Jared Leto, who has never met an accent, a wig, a prosthetic, a dramatic weight loss or a Method role he couldn’t sink his ...
10
Amy Schumer delivers some of the finest work of ...
Entertainment
'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical ... 'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series