High and Dry Brewing opening sister wine bar location in Nob Hill

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

High & Dry Brewery’s sister location, Public House: Wine for the People, will feature a wrap-around patio deck and a courtyard. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

High and Dry Brewing is opening a sister brand location where wine will take center stage instead of beer.

Owners Ashley and Andrew Kalemba decided they were ready to expand four years after opening their original location near Lomas and Washington. The Kalembas hope to open Public House: Wine for the People by this summer. They will only serve New Mexico wine as well as a few beers from their High and Dry taproom.

“We want to bring our carefree vibe and atmosphere, and brand to another location,” Andrew Kalemba said. “But we wanted it to be a different product.”

Andrew Kalemba said New Mexico’s excellent wine offerings and interesting history with wine made the a wine bar a natural choice.

The wine bar and lounge will be located in Nob Hill at the intersection of Hermosa Drive and Copper Avenue. A neighborhood location that’s easy to access by bike or foot remained an important aspect when choosing a location. Their brewery sits on a quiet neighborhood street near residential housing and they had the same goal for the new location.

Andrew Kalemba said Nob Hill was the ideal spot because it’s within a neighborhood. The couple lives in between both locations.

“Neighborhood bars are a thing,” he said. “I’m from Chicago and to have something in your neighborhood is important.”

High & Dry Brewing is opening a sister location, which will be a wine bar instead of a brewery. High & Dry co-owner Andrew Kalemba walks through the premises, which are located at 201 Hermosa Dr. NE. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Andrew Kalemba said they are remodeling the building, paying extra attention to the outdoor space. There will be a wrap-around patio deck and a courtyard, offering a relaxing outdoor experience.

A portion of the large space will be occupied by the restaurant Butter that will serve mostly brunch items according to Ashley Kalemba. The wine bar will be open seven days a week.

Andrew Kalemba said he hopes to make wine more approachable for everyone.

“We are not wine experts,” Andrew Kalemba said. “But we don’t have to be. And we want other people not to be intimidated by wine either.”

