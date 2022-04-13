Albuquerque native Khalisol ready to take on ‘American Song Contest’

Khalisol was raised to never give up.

For years, the Albuquerque-based rapper has booked gigs in and around Albuquerque to gain experience.

After watching the Netflix movie, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” in 2020, he found out there was an actual contest going to take place in the United States.

He auditioned online for NBC’s “American Song Contest.”

Making the cut, he became one of 56 contestants to participate in the series, which is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The series is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually.

The musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals and the grand final where one will be chosen.

Khalisol’s, born Zachary Chicoine, episode will air at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18.

As an unsigned artist, he knows the odds are stacked against him. He created the track for “American Song Contest” with Los Angeles musician Kaelin Ellis.

“A lot of the people I’m competing against are artists that I’ve listened to,” he says. “Being able to showcase my song on top of that is amazing. It’s an opportunity for them to see what my life in New Mexico is like.”

Khalisol continues to perform locally and says some of his favorite shows have been at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

“It’s electrifying to be in front of a crowd,” he says. “It’s an amazing feeling. But this show takes my music to another level.”

Since being announced on the show, Khalisol was invited to handoff the ball at the New Mexico United game on March 26.

The 26-year-old father of two uses music as a way of healing with his depression and anxiety.

“Creating music helps me release all types of emotion,” he says. “I have to be honest within my music because it helps. Sometimes it’s difficult. I’ve cried many times on stage while singing. Pushing through helps me grow.”

While Khalisol gears up for his appearance on national TV, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I mediate and love outdoor adventures.”

2 “I wrote a book at the age of 19 and plan to publish in three years when the world catches up.”

3 “Fruity Pebbles is the best cereal.”

4 “I am a good chef and love to cook for people.”

5 “Basketball and painting/drawing were my first loves before music.”