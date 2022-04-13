‘Coming this week’ for April 15-21, 2022

Editor’s note: The state has plenty of things to do. This week, Venue Plus kicks off, “Coming This Week” with staff writer Ivan Leonard.

Ivan is new to Albuquerque by way of Tucson. Each week, he will compile a list of events happening across New Mexico.

I never thought I would live in New Mexico a second time. After leaving Alamogordo in 2005, I thought the Land of Enchantment was a thing of the past. Having been born in Phoenix, I have always had a soft spot for the Southwest, even when the temperature gets disrespectful, because it offers big city luxuries along with open spaces. Soccer and music are two of my favorite hobbies and if any readers have any other suggestions in the area, feel free to email me at ileonard@abqjournal.com. All I ask is that the area has solid Wi-Fi.

1. Los Tigres del Notre

The Mexican band with more than 60 million albums sold hits Albuquerque this weekend as Los Tigres performs at the Kiva Auditorium on Saturday. Hailing from San José, Los Tigres’ brand of music comes from Mexico and has helped the group embark on a 50-plus year career. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are currently running about $90, plus fees at ticketmaster.com.

2. New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. Odessa Jackalopes

Ice Wolves conclude their regular season this weekend against the Odessa Jackalopes at the Outpost Ice Arenas. The Ice Wolves have accumulated 77 points this season — good for a trip to the playoffs. This season also marks the first time New Mexico has clinched a playoff spot in its three-year history. The match on Friday begins at 7:30, while the puck drops at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are at nmicewolves.com.

3. Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Tacoma Rainiers

The Isotopes are back! And this weekend they are offering some extras for the family by giving away long sleeve commemorative T-shirts (first 2,000 fans 16 & older) on Friday and fireworks on Saturday.

Tickets start at $9. To purchase visit, ticketmaster.com or milb.com/albuquerque.

4. New Mexico State Poetry Society Convention

On Saturday, New Mexico State Poetry Society holds its annual convention via Zoom from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Anyone can attend and tickets are $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers at nmpoetry.com. Registration end at midnight Friday.

5. The Great APE-ril

The ABQ BioPark staff will host a private conversation with the apes’ keepers on Saturday. Each chat is around 45 minutes and provides in-depth knowledge about the species in our care and what it’s like to work at the BioPark. There will be two sessions, one at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Tickets must be bought in advance at cabq.gov.

6. Free historic Downtown walking tour

If you are interested in learning about the past, present and future of Downtown, take advantage of the Albuquerque Historical Society’s guided tour Saturdays through November. All inquiring minds can meet the guide at 10 a.m. at the Southwest corner of 1st and Central, near Tucanos restaurant. For those with a group of five or more, or want to arrange a weekday tour, call 505-289-0586. The tours are free, but parking is not so bring money for the meters.

7. Birth of La China Poblana: Mexico’s Women Stitch Together a Nation’s IdentityOn Friday and Saturday, the Gutiérrez Hubbell House is showcasing “Birth of La China Poblana: Mexico’s Women Stitch Together a Nation’s Identity,” an homage to the Mexican garment. China Poblana is a traditional style of dress for Mexican women that had achieved some popularity before disappearing in the second half of the 19th century. This event features dresses, embroidered materials and photos of yesteryear. Join the crew at the Gutiérrez Hubbell House to learn about this garment’s history and the women who brought it to life. The exhibit opened February 4 and the final tour is this Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit gutierrezhubbellhouse.org for more information. 8. Escape the Fate For all of you hard rock and screamo fans out there, Escape the Fate is bringing its “The Dead Masquerade Tour 2” to Launchpad at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Escape the Fate boasts millions of listeners each month and have received over 700 million combined lifetime streams from their songs and videos. Also performing is Violent New Breed featuring ex-Escape the Fates drummer Max Green. The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 plus fees at holdmyticket.com. 9. SUSHI: LIVE Head out to Marble Brewery’s Heights Taproom from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21 as Marble teams up for an event with Ohana Hut. The ticket includes three 10 ounce beers, sushi (12 pieces) and live music by Kirk Matthews. Tickets are $45 per person plus fees and available at holdmyticket.com. Visit marblebrewery.com/events for more info.

10. Free Sunday mornings ABQ Museum

Or, if you want to take advantage of viewing the Albuquerque Museum’s many exhibits for free, take the family on a Sunday morning excursion. Current exhibitions include “Indelible Blue,” “Facing the Rising Sun,” “We Built this City” and “The Printer’s Proof.”

General admission is free on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Timed ticketing applies, however, so before your visit, reserve your tickets at holdmyticket.com.