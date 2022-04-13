McBride Fire jumps road, forces more Ruidoso evacuations

The remains of a home left after a wildfire spread through the Village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso. (Alexander Meditz via AP) Ruidoso resident Karen Taylor uses her cell phone to photograph a hillside burned by the McBride Fire near the Lincoln County Medical Center on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Michele and Kenny Ryen, along with their 7-month-old Yorkie Poodle Mix “Stevie Nikki,” lost their home in the Ruidoso McBride Fire. They were evacuated to the Ruidoso Convention Center on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso. (Alexander Meditz via AP) Flames erupt on a hillside as the McBride Fire rages in Ruidoso on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) A plane drops retardant over a hillside as the McBride Fire rages in Ruidoso on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Law enforcement agents on Wednesday block the access to Gavilan Canyon Road, an area burned by the McBride Fire in Ruidoso.Photographed on Wednesday April 13, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Smoke billows from a nearby hillside Wednesday as Ruidoso officials brief the media on the McBride Fire (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

The McBride Fire burning near Ruidoso jumped a road on Wednesday afternoon into a highly residential area, prompting an emergency evacuation for thousands of the village’s residents.

Fire crews had been working to keep the fire at bay on Gavilan Canyon Road, said Laura Rabon, a spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest.

“The fire has jumped the road that it was being held on,” Rabon said shortly after 4:30 p.m. “If you are in the area please leave immediately. Get in your cars and go.”

Rabon’s announcement came during a media briefing, where Ruidoso officials were reporting that fire crews had made progress on the blaze throughout the day Wednesday, and that an influx of firefighters were going to be assuming command of the fire fight early Thursday morning.

But Rabon interrupted that briefing to call for an emergency evacuation. She said a significant percentage of Ruidoso residents are now being told to leave their homes. Authorities are using “reverse 911” to alert the residents.

On Tuesday, evacuation orders had forced about 4,000 Ruidoso residents from their homes after a fire that started around noon ballooned to over 4,000 acres and destroyed more than 150 structures, including residences.

Rabon said that more than 4,000 people live in the highly-populated area that is currently being evacuated. The exact neighborhoods haven’t been announced, but anyone who lives near Gavilan Canyon Road is now being told to evacuate. The part of the road in question stretches northwest from the main part of town.

An update from fire officials Wednesday evening estimated the fire at 5,300 acres and 0% contained.

Acreage estimates are made by aircraft using infrared technology, and on Wednesday the focus was to use air crews to drop slurry and water on the flames. Winds picked up late in the afternoon and the aircraft were grounded, said Kerry Gladden, a spokesperson for Ruidoso.

The Ruidoso Convention Center has been set up as an emergency shelter.

Previous areas under an evacuation order are around Moon Mountain, McBride/Snowcap/Timberline, Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres, Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Deer Valley, Deer Park and Alto East of Flute Player, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story.