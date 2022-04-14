 Nonprofits to add commissary kitchen to Barelas - Albuquerque Journal

Nonprofits to add commissary kitchen to Barelas

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Sara Green, a culinary student at Central New Mexico Community College, chats with colleagues running the Street Food Institute’s food truck on campus. (Marla Brose/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A new commissary kitchen is coming soon to Barelas.

Local nonprofits Homewise and the Street Food Institute announced this week plans to construct a 5,500-square-foot commissary kitchen for small food-based businesses looking to get their footing. The commissary is part of a larger mixed-use business incubator Homewise is leading that also includes storefront retail shops and office and studio spaces.

Construction on the Barelas Central Kitchen, 1411 Fourth SW, is expected to start this July, with plans to have the commissary completed in about 18 months, according to Johanna Gilligan, Homewise community development senior director.

Construction was made possible, in part, by to $2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending funds secured by U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico.

Gilligan said plans for the commissary started in 2020 following a community survey that showed an interest in job training opportunities for Barelas residents.

Typically Homewise focuses on increasing home ownership and concentrates development efforts on building more homes and condos rather than pursuing commercial development.

“It’s definitely the largest commercial development or redevelopment we’ve ever done, and it’s also one of the first of our community responsive commercial developments,” Gilligan said. “We take this model of getting the input and then (using that to) drive our development decisions.”

She said Homewise connected with Street Food Institute around the time of the survey because she knew the organization was looking for a new location.

“We love what Street Food Institute is doing and we knew that their approach and what they would bring to the neighborhood matched with what people in the community were saying they wanted,” Gilligan said.

Street Food Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to training and supporting culinary entrepreneurs, is currently located on the Central New Mexico Community College campus in Albuquerque.

Once completed, the development will serve as the new home base for Street Food Institute with room for 20 other small businesses to use the commissary space.

Keith Romero, Barelas Community Coalition board chair, said he is excited to see the Street Food Institute move into the neighborhood because it is a “home grown” organization, and he hopes to see the project generate economic development in the area.

“(We’ve) watched those same buildings languish for many years with talks of economic development, but this is really a tangible step in that direction,” Romero said.

Prior to being purchased by Homewise, the space of the future development was primarily used for storage and Gilligan said residents have expressed excitement about the project and the new activity it will bring to the neighborhood.

“Fourth Street has a really interesting and rich history of bilingual businesses and was like a really important commercial corridor to the community,” Gilligan said. “… We think that this is a really nice way to bring that history into the future with a new kind of … approach to economic development.”

Currently, four of the six retail spaces are open and construction will include demolition of part of the existing building and then a build-out of a two-story space.

Tina Garcia-Shams, Street Food Institute executive director, said the organization will bring its slate of classes to the new building once it is completed as well as expand some of the services it offers due to an Economic Development Administration grant.

Street Food Institute students and commissary members will gain access to expert tax, marketing and legal advice because of the grant, Garcia-Shams said. The nonprofit is also using the funding to create an online curriculum and partner with organizations in San Juan and Grant counties, she said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Nonprofits to add commissary kitchen to Barelas

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Plan to retire CNM trade programs draws ire
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters converge on board, tout trucking, ... Supporters converge on board, tout trucking, jewelry jobs
2
Nonprofits to add commissary kitchen to Barelas
ABQnews Seeker
Intended for small food-based businesses trying ... Intended for small food-based businesses trying to get a footing
3
A SANE haven for victims of rape, abuse
ABQnews Seeker
Regardless of what happened in her ... Regardless of what happened in her court case, Jess said her experience with SANE helped her to heal.
4
ABQ's new anti-speeding system aims to change behavor
ABQnews Seeker
Citations will cover the cost of ... Citations will cover the cost of the program; leftover money goes to Vision Zero https://www.abqjournal.com/2488617/s
5
Winds fuel blazes across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
McBride Fire jumps road, burns in ... McBride Fire jumps road, burns in dense residential area
6
MDC inmate alleges guards sexually abused him
ABQnews Seeker
A Metropolitan Detention Center inmate is ... A Metropolitan Detention Center inmate is suing Bernalillo County, alleging that three correctional officers sexually abused him late last year. The plaintiff, suing as ...
7
Police shoot, injure man at motel on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified the man shot and ... Authorities identified the man shot and injured by police during a confrontation Tuesday night outside a motel in Southeast Albuquerque. The shooting marked the ...
8
Man fatally stabbed in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was fatally stabbed at ... A man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police Lt. Ray Del Greco said officers have detained ...
9
Governor's reelection campaign paid more than $72,000 for legal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign reported spending more than $72,000 last year on legal expenses, but isn't saying much about the reasons for ...