Pair found dead in home torched by McBride Fire

Authorities found the remains of two people on Wednesday inside a home that burned down during the McBride Fire in Ruidoso.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said the agency learned an elderly couple had tried to evacuate the area Tuesday evening but were “unaccounted for” by relatives.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Francisco said. The identity of the deceased and cause of death have yet to be determined by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The discovery came as the McBride Fire burned thousands of acres in Ruidoso, prompting widespread evacuations and destroying more than a hundred structures, including homes.

Francisco said local firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a house fire at 569 Gavilan Canyon Road. He said, later that evening, the Ruidoso Police Department learned an elderly couple had not been heard from since trying to escape the fast-spreading wildfire.

Francisco said on Wednesday State Police, Ruidoso police detectives and the Bonita Volunteer Fire Department found the remains inside the burned out home.

“State Police is currently working with the Office of Medical Investigator to positively identify the deceased victims and determine the cause and manner of death,” he said.