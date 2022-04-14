 Pair found dead in home torched by McBride Fire - Albuquerque Journal

Pair found dead in home torched by McBride Fire

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso. (Alexander Meditz via AP)
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso. (Alexander Meditz via AP)

Authorities found the remains of two people on Wednesday inside a home that burned down during the McBride Fire in Ruidoso.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said the agency learned an elderly couple had tried to evacuate the area Tuesday evening but were “unaccounted for” by relatives.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Francisco said. The identity of the deceased and cause of death have yet to be determined by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The discovery came as the McBride Fire burned thousands of acres in Ruidoso, prompting widespread evacuations and destroying more than a hundred structures, including homes.

Francisco said local firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a house fire at 569 Gavilan Canyon Road. He said, later that evening, the Ruidoso Police Department learned an elderly couple had not been heard from since trying to escape the fast-spreading wildfire.

Francisco said on Wednesday State Police, Ruidoso police detectives and the Bonita Volunteer Fire Department found the remains inside the burned out home.

“State Police is currently working with the Office of Medical Investigator to positively identify the deceased victims and determine the cause and manner of death,” he said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Pair found dead in home torched by McBride Fire
1
Plan to retire CNM trade programs draws ire
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters converge on board, tout trucking, ... Supporters converge on board, tout trucking, jewelry jobs
2
Nonprofits to add commissary kitchen to Barelas
ABQnews Seeker
Intended for small food-based businesses trying ... Intended for small food-based businesses trying to get a footing
3
Pair found dead in home torched by McBride Fire
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities found the remains of two ... Authorities found the remains of two people on Wednesday inside a home that burned down during the McBride Fire in Ruidoso. Officer Dusty Francisco, ...
4
Air Force opens high-tech space lab at Kirtland
ABQnews Seeker
A one-stop shop where researchers can ... A one-stop shop where researchers can quickly test new ideas and tech
5
Inmate alleges guards sexually abused him
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit names MDC, Bernalillo County Lawsuit names MDC, Bernalillo County
6
Man shot by police in Northeast ABQ is ID’d
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified a man shot and ... Authorities identified a man shot and wounded by police during a confrontation Tuesday night outside a motel in Northeast Albuquerque. The shooting marked the ...
7
A SANE haven for victims of rape, abuse
ABQnews Seeker
Regardless of what happened in her ... Regardless of what happened in her court case, Jess said her experience with SANE helped her to heal.
8
ABQ's new anti-speeding system aims to change behavor
ABQnews Seeker
Citations will cover the cost of ... Citations will cover the cost of the program; leftover money goes to Vision Zero https://www.abqjournal.com/2488617/s
9
Winds fuel blazes across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
McBride Fire jumps road, burns in ... McBride Fire jumps road, burns in dense residential area
My News
Most Read