Man accused of driving 115 mph before a deadly Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A man accused of driving 115 mph has been arrested after allegedly causing a crash in south Phoenix that left a woman dead and her 4-year-old daughter critically injured,, police said Wednesday.

They said 18-year-old Eulalio Juarez Rodriguez has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, but impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in Tuesday night’s crash.

It was unclear Wednesday if Rodriguez had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Rodriguez allegedly was driving at more than 115 miles per hour 2 ½ seconds before the crash and was clocked at 88 mph a half-second before impact.

The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

According to police, the impact of the collision sent the woman’s vehicle into a wooden power pole and she died at the scene.

Police identified the woman as 35-year-old Katrina Dean.

Dean’s young daughter was in the back of the car in a child restraint seat and was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition, police said.