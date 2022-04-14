 Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual - Albuquerque Journal

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

By Frances D'Emilio / Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility.

Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.”

Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish by bishops who tried to avoid embarrassment rather than protect minors.

In the afternoon, the 85-year-old Francis is expected at a prison in Civitavecchia, a port town 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Rome, for the foot-washing ceremony which recalls Jesus’ gesture of humility for his apostles.

Francis has made paying attention to those on society’s margins — including refugees, migrants and people in prisons — a hallmark of his papacy. On Holy Thursday in past years, he has gone to prisons in or near Rome.

This year finds him struggling with mobility issues. Francis suffers pain from a knee ligament problem and for years has been plagued by sciatica, a nerve inflammation affecting the legs and back.

During the Holy Thursday Mass, large urns of oil are blessed for use in ceremonies in churches in the Rome area. When Francis went to bless the oil by breathing into it, an aide helped him rise from his chair and walk toward the silver urn. At the end of the ceremony, Francis descended the steps down from the altar clinging to an aide’s arm, and even while assisted limped his way out of the basilica.

Holy Week, which draws hundreds of thousands of faithful to the Vatican, began with Palm Sunday Mass on April 10 in St. Peter’s Square.

This year, the Good Friday torch-lit Way of the Cross procession returns to its traditional venue at the ancient Colosseum after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vatican has invited a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman, who work together at a Rome hospital, to carry a cross together during the procession. That has angered some Ukrainians, including Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv. Their objections center on whether such a gesture, implying reconciliation, is suitable, given Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine and ongoing war against the country’s people.

The Vatican is still going ahead with the procession’s lineup of participants, who take turns carrying a lightweight cross during the procession, which is presided over by the pontiff and recalls Jesus’ death by crucifixion.

Holy Week culminates on Easter Sunday.

Home » News » Nation » Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate ...
Nation
Polly Glover realized her son had ... Polly Glover realized her son had asthma when he was nine months old. Now 26, he carries an inhaler in his pocket whenever he's ...
2
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
Most Recent Entertainment News
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty ... Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018 in a deal that is ...
3
Flight attendants settle Frontier discrimination suit
Nation
Frontier Airlines has settled a discrimination ... Frontier Airlines has settled a discrimination lawsuit brought by a group of flight attendants who claimed the carrier discriminated against them during pregnancy and ...
4
Juul to pay $22.5 million to settle Washington vaping ...
Nation
E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay ... E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Washington state $22.5 million and has agreed to a variety of reforms to prevent underage use and sales ...
5
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express ...
Nation
Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped ... Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia's initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching, potentially decisive, battle ...
6
A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID's cruel US toll
Nation
On the deadliest day of a ... On the deadliest day of a horrific week in April 2020, COVID took the lives of 816 people in New York City alone. Lost ...
7
What happens in divorce when digital bullying is in ...
Nation
After Emily Pina's parents separated, the ... After Emily Pina's parents separated, the 27-year-old in Phoenix said she spent years listening to her dad beg for the return of his family. ...
8
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as ...
Nation
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that ... The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for airplanes and public transit for 15 days as it monitors ...
9
Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed ...
Nation
In the remote Vermont community of ... In the remote Vermont community of Victory, Town Clerk Tracey Martel says she's regularly frustrated watching a spinning circle on her computer while she ...