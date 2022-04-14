 In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs - Albuquerque Journal

In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

By Andrea Rodriguez / Associated Press

PLAYA GIRON, Cuba — Every year in Cuba, millions of crabs emerge from the forest at the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a perilous journey to mate and reproduce.

Now underway, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans. The crabs are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their road-crossing is a wonder for tourists and other first-time onlookers.

“They got here before us,” said Amaury Urra, a 50-year-old hiking guide who spent his entire life in this part of the Ciénega de Zapata, the largest wetland in the Caribbean, particularly picturesque for the backdrop of turquoise sea waters and the coastal cliffs. ″We’re used to this.″

“Where I live, which is in the center of the town of Girón, the crabs don’t get there as much,″ though there are plenty on the outskirts, he said.

Located about 180 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Havana, the area was the scene of a 1961 failed invasion by Cuban exiles who signed up for a covertly CIA-funded operation to overthrow Fidel Castro.

This year, the crabs started their journey early. At the end of March, the municipal authorities issued a warning to drivers to avoid traveling in the morning and evening hours – the favorite crossing times for the crabs. Environmentalists usually demand the closure of the main road, especially at key migration times.

The passage of the red crustaceans — the species is called gecarcinus ruricola — could last until July. The largest amount of traffic occurs between April and May. Residents have to be careful: When the crabs feel threatened, they can puncture car tires with their pincers.

Official figures estimate that some 3.5 million crabs die each season on the road, many crushed by passing vehicles. They take a minute and a half to cross.

This type of crab lives and migrates in the Bahamas, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Dominica. But only here, and perhaps in another sector of the coast towards the neighboring province of Cienfuegos, does its path collide so dramatically with human traffic.

Home » News » World » In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Two bodies found as McBride Fire wreaks havoc in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze is one of several burning ... Blaze is one of several burning across NM, including a prescribed burn-turned-wildfire threatening the Las Vegas water supply
2
Plan to retire CNM trade programs draws ire
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters converge on board, tout trucking, ... Supporters converge on board, tout trucking, jewelry jobs
3
ABQ's new anti-speeding system aims to change behavor
ABQnews Seeker
Citations will cover the cost of ... Citations will cover the cost of the program; leftover money goes to Vision Zero https://www.abqjournal.com/2488617/s
4
Nonprofits to add commissary kitchen to Barelas
ABQnews Seeker
Intended for small food-based businesses trying ... Intended for small food-based businesses trying to get a footing
5
A SANE haven for victims of rape, abuse
ABQnews Seeker
Regardless of what happened in her ... Regardless of what happened in her court case, Jess said her experience with SANE helped her to heal.
6
Man shot by police in Northeast ABQ is ID’d
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified a man shot and ... Authorities identified a man shot and wounded by police during a confrontation Tuesday night outside a motel in Northeast Albuquerque. The shooting marked the ...
7
Air Force opens high-tech space lab at Kirtland
ABQnews Seeker
A one-stop shop where researchers can ... A one-stop shop where researchers can quickly test new ideas and tech
8
Governor's reelection campaign paid more than $72,000 for legal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign reported spending more than $72,000 last year on legal expenses, but isn't saying much about the reasons for ...
9
Inmate alleges guards sexually abused him
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit names MDC, Bernalillo County Lawsuit names MDC, Bernalillo County
10
Man fatally stabbed in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was fatally stabbed at ... A man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police Lt. Ray Del Greco said officers have detained ...