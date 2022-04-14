Knocked Loose coming to Sunshine Theater

Bryan Garris is enjoying his time in Reading, Pennsylvania, before a show.

It’s not too chaotic and sound check is in a few hours.

“We’re about a week into the tour,” Garris says. “It’s been amazing to be back on the road and performing.”

Knocked Loose formed in 2013 and this is the band’s first tour since the pandemic.

Life off the road for two years consisted of the band working.

This is where Garris got together with Isaac Hale, Kevin Otten, Kevin Kaine and Nicko Calderon and created its latest EP, “A Tear in the Fabric of Life.”

The band released “A Different Shade of Blue,” in 2019 and toured a little for it before the pandemic shut the world down.

At home, Garris knew he had to keep busy.

Not only did the band write the EP, they also came up with a concept for a short film to accompany the music.

“It’s something that we had talked about before,” he says. “Once we had the downtime to focus, we blazed ahead and got both projects done.”

Garris’ words come to life in the animated film, which is directed and created by Swedish filmmaker Magnus Jonsson.

Jonsson is known for his visual curiosity and often exploring dark themes, in abstract and surreal worlds.

“We are a fan of that style of filmmaking,” Garris says. “There was a challenge behind it all. The idea would have gotten pushed off if we were on the road at the time. Being at home allowed us to be hyper focused on the EP and the short film.”

This meant the band rented a cabin in the middle of the Smoky Mountains to write.

Garris and crew knew that the short film was going to be made and wrote the EP in chronological order.

“We wrote about nine and sat with them for a while,” he says. “We then cleaned it up and narrowed it all down. It wasn’t too hard to get the album down to six.”

With the tour in swing, Garris is looking forward to touring the country again.

As far as the set list is concerned, it will be a mix of the band’s catalog.

“This tour was kind of easy to plan because it is focused on the EP,” he says. “After that it’s the hits. We’re focusing on the EP now and holding off to write new material until this tour is done.”