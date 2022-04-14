Meow Wolf Foundation forms, names executive director

Meow Wolf is about building and sustaining a community.

The Santa Fe-based artist collective announced the formation of the Meow Wolf Foundation and Julie Heinrich as its executive director.

Since its founding, Meow Wolf has contributed over $2 million to nonprofit partners.

According to Meow Wolf, the foundation is in the process of formation, yet it’s focus will be on giving back to the communities of new and existing Meow Wolf locations, including but not limited to New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada.

“Driven by values as a Certified B Corporation, I applaud the vision of the Meow Wolf CEO and Board of Directors to launch the Foundation as an opportunity to give back to communities and create a great place to work for employees,” said Heinrich in a release. “I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to also partnering with other funders to increase our impact.”

Meow Wolf opened two permanent installations in 2021 — “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada, and “Convergence Station” in Denver.

Heinrich said at a time when the world and communities face economic, environmental and social justice challenges, artists and imaginative thinkers have the capacity to re-envision solutions.

“Art is an expression of what it means to be human,” Heinrich said. “Creative thinking is essential to help make sense of and solve the challenges of our time. The Meow Wolf Foundation will work alongside the company as a mission-driven entity, using art and imagination to build community, encourage more equal access to culture and impact change.”

Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said the foundation is a demonstration of how Meow Wolf can be a force for good in the communities.

“There’s a strong altruistic spirit at our company and many of our employees are eager to volunteer with partner organizations. As we grow, so will our impact in communities,” Tolosa said. “I’m thrilled to have Julie’s leadership on our team. She brings experience, passion and an understanding that our economies should also benefit people, communities and the planet.”

Heinrich has served as communications officer for former Albuquerque Mayor Jim Baca, digital media director for the City of Albuquerque, and supported a regional governmental authority focused on public transportation and land use, economic development, and local food systems. She has also served on nonprofit boards that include Explora in Albuquerque.