 Phoenix police officer wounded in convenience store shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police officer wounded in convenience store shooting

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was wounded Thursday after a man drove into a gas station’s parking lot and fired at officers before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Police Chief Jeri Williams said the wounded officer was critically injured and undergoing surgery.

The name of the officer wasn’t immediately released, but Williams said the 24-year police department veteran “is a wife and a mom” and “hopefully she will pull through.”

The officer was in stable condition, according to the local police officers’ union.

“The officer is an incredible asset to the department and one of our best public safety leaders who is committed to serving and protecting our community,” Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Michael “Britt” London said in a statement.

Williams said the 10:30 a.m. shooting stemmed from a domestic violence call from a unidentified woman who is in a romantic relationship with the suspect.

The woman left her home and went to the gas station to talk to police about the situation, according to police who said the suspect drove into the parking lot and open fired on the officers.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released, but police distributed a photo of the man who has distinctive tattoos on his neck.

Police also had the make and model of the possible getaway car and the vehicle’s license plate.

Video from Phoenix TV stations showed several bullet holes in two windows of the gas station’s convenience store and in the windshield of a car parked outside the entrance.

Home » Around the Region » Phoenix police officer wounded in convenience store shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Phoenix police officer wounded in convenience store shooting
Around the Region
A Phoenix police officer was wounded ... A Phoenix police officer was wounded Thursday after a man drove into a gas station's parking lot and fired at officers before fleeing the ...
2
Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some ...
Around the Region
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty ... An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer, including some that ...
3
Online marketplace Letgo sued after Denver-area slayings
Around the Region
The online marketplace Letgo is facing ... The online marketplace Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the parents of five children were fatally shot and robbed while using the ...
4
Sex abuse case in snowboarding exposes flaws in reporting
Around the Region
When former members of the U.S. ... When former members of the U.S. snowboarding team wanted to report sex-abuse allegations against a longtime coach, they received conflicting information that left them ...
5
Man accused of driving 115 mph before a deadly ...
Around the Region
A man accused of driving 115 ... A man accused of driving 115 mph has been arrested after allegedly causing a crash in south Phoenix that left a woman dead and ...
6
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
Around the Region
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ... Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday defied intensifying pressure over his new border policy that has gridlocked trucks entering the U.S. and shut down ...
7
In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions
Around the Region
Federal officials say it may be ... Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge ...
8
Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves ...
Around the Region
A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother ... A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that ...
9
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in ...
Around the Region
Nearly two dozen people were injured ... Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more ...