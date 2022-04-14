NMSU Extension to host Biochar and Soil Health Field Day on April 27

New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service will host a Biochar and Soil Health Field Day.

The event will be held 7:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, April 27 at the Leyendecker Plant Science Center, 7200 Plant Science Circle, Las Cruces.

The field day will focus on how to make biochar, which is the charcoal that is produced by burning organic materials under reduced oxygen conditions, and practices to improve soil health.

There will also be a demonstration on how to use the Ring of Fire biochar kiln to produce biochar from pecan wood wastes.

Participants will have the opportunity to see different soil health practices such as cover crops and soil amendments in the field.

To register for the field day visit rsvp.nmsu.edu/rsvp/soilhealth3.