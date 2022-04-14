 Manzano Mountains State Park opens for recreation season - Albuquerque Journal

Manzano Mountains State Park opens for recreation season

By Journal staff and wire reports

Manzano Mountains State Park has officially opened for the recreation season.

A newly configured day-use area and parking are available for this season. The access road leading into the park has also been renovated to improve vehicle access year-round and during inclement weather. Park day-use hours are from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and campsites are available by reservation through Reserve America.

Manzano Mountains State Park is located at Mile Marker 3, Highway 131, Mountainair.

For more information on New Mexico State Parks, visit emnrd.nm.gov/spd or call 1-888-667-2757.

