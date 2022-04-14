 Schools’ decisions on extending school years, days based on community input - Albuquerque Journal

Schools’ decisions on extending school years, days based on community input

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Second-graders at Montezuma Elementary play during recess in April 2011. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)

To extend or not extend.

Albuquerque Public Schools officials say staff, student and family input will used to determine whether each school implements longer hours or a longer school year.

The school district’s Board of Education decided on April 6 to let individual schools decide whether they will implement a longer school year, and in the case of kindergarten and elementary schools consider lengthening days by an hour and a half.

“APS encourages schools that serve some of the district’s most vulnerable students to present the option to their staff and communities,” the district wrote in news release.

The district laid out a timeline for schools interested in extending the time their students spend in schools, using the extended learning time model and a K-5-geared model known as Transformational Opportunity Pilot Schools, or TOPS.

This week, schools were allowed to schedule staff and community informational meetings to discuss extensions, and school leaders are being encouraged to visit schools currently using the models through April 22.

Beginning Tuesday through May 1, schools will conduct online surveys for their communities and staff to give their input on implementing the extended learning time or TOPS models.

School decisions “based on vote results” are expected to be announced in early May.

The district said it “plans to conduct a comprehensive survey of its staff, families, and community to assess opinions, concerns, and expectations for an extended school year.”

“The data gathered in the study will help the district understand the public’s desires moving forward,” the district said in the release.

