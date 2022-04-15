 Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High boys basketball - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High boys basketball

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley’s boys basketball coach less than a month ago.

On Thursday, he was back in the game as Cibola High School hired the 33-year-old to take over its program. Martinez succeeds Ray Rodriguez, who retired two weeks ago after 24 seasons leading the Cougars. Rodriguez remains Cibola’s athletic director.

Gabe Martinez, new boys basketball coach at Cibola High

“When I stepped down from Española, I wasn’t sure if I would take a year off or what I would do,” Martinez said. “Then some jobs started opening up, and I saw that the Cibola job opened. As long as I can remember, when I think of Cibola basketball, I think of coach Rodriguez. So when it opened up, it really intrigued me.”

Martinez is a 2007 Rio Grande graduate, and he played for Wally Salata (now Rio Rancho’s coach) with the Ravens. Later Martinez played at Northern New Mexico College in Española, from 2011-15. He left that school as its all-time scoring and assist leader and was an NAIA All-American his senior season.

He has spent some time coaching preps in Albuquerque, as a former assistant coach to Alvin Broussard at Sandia. He also later coached several seasons alongside Ryan Cordova at NNMC — including multiple seasons as the associate head coach — before taking the Sundevils job.

He was 49-22 in his three seasons with Española Valley.

The Sundevils were the No. 3 seed in the most recent Class 4A state tournament and were beaten in the quarterfinals by Del Norte.

“Something felt good and right about it,” Martinez said of his interest in coming back home to Albuquerque, and to applying at Cibola. “I’m excited about it, and I’m looking forward to getting in there and meeting the guys.”

Cibola is coming off an 8-17 season. The Cougars reside in New Mexico’s most competitive district, as six of the last seven big-school state champions, which includes all four of Cibola’s rivals, have come from 1-5A.

“I think there is a lot of young potential there,” Martinez said. “Just like any program, I’m willing to put in the time and the effort, to potentially do something special.

“I love challenges,” he added.

Home » From the newspaper » Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High boys basketball

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High ...
Boys' Basketball
Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's ... Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's boys basketball coach less than a month ago. On Thursday, he was back in the game as Cibola ...
2
Prep shot clock? Time's not right in New Mexico
Boys' Basketball
A high school basketball shot clock ... A high school basketball shot clock remains part of the conversation in New Mexico. But it exists right now only at the theoretical level. ...
3
Rodriguez is retiring as Cibola High boys basketball coach
Boys' Basketball
Ray Rodriguez was a boys basketball ... Ray Rodriguez was a boys basketball coach for three-and-a-half decades. The 2021-22 season is his last. Rodriguez, 62, has retired, the Journal learned on ...
4
All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico High School Coaches ... The New Mexico High School Coaches Association on Monday announced its all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season. Ja'Kwon Hill and ...
5
All-metro basketball: Volcano Vista shoots 50% on first-team selections
Boys' Basketball
The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls ... The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls basketball teams return on Sunday after a two-year absence.
6
Former Bosque School hoops star Davidson dies
Boys' Basketball
  Elijah Davidson, who led the ...   Elijah Davidson, who led the Bosque School boys basketball program to a Class 3A state championship in 2020 and was a player at ...
7
Prep Notes: Volcano Vista’s Hill takes Gatorade honor
Boys' Basketball
After leading Volcano Vista to a ... After leading Volcano Vista to a Class 5A boys state basketball championship, Hawks senior guard Ja'Kwon Hill earned some personal recognition of the highest ...
8
Prep Notes: All-Star games feature Carr-Murillo battle
Boys' Basketball
How about a little Isaiah Carr-Jose ... How about a little Isaiah Carr-Jose Murillo duel as a tasty dessert to finish off the end of the high school basketball season? The ...
9
Yodice: We just saw what makes state tourney great
Boys' Basketball
The greatest sporting event in New ... The greatest sporting event in New Mexico has come and gone, and so it's a 51-week wait until we gather together again. Let's reflect ...