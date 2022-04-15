California man brought to NM to face charges in 2017 shooting

Authorities have extradited a California man nearly five years after he allegedly shot three teens, killing a 14-year-old, during a drug deal outside a restaurant in Southeast Albuquerque.

Derreck Flocco, 32, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday.

He was brought to New Mexico to face charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death and conspiracy to commit distribution of marijuana in the July 21, 2017, death of Martin Recio.

The Albuquerque Police Department announced in June that Los Angeles police had arrested Flocco on unrelated charges and he would be extradited to New Mexico.

Flocco had been a fugitive since 2019, when he was indicted by a grand jury in Recio’s death.

Authorities say Flocco shot Recio and two of his friends in the parking lot of the Dion’s pizza restaurant near Gibson and University SE. The three were taken to a hospital, where Recio later died.

According to court records, Flocco shot all three boys during a drug deal.

Prosecutors say Flocco had “very limited ties” to New Mexico and had traveled to the state to oversee a drug deal when the shooting occurred.