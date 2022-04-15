 California man brought to NM to face charges in 2017 shooting - Albuquerque Journal

California man brought to NM to face charges in 2017 shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities have extradited a California man nearly five years after he allegedly shot three teens, killing a 14-year-old, during a drug deal outside a restaurant in Southeast Albuquerque.

Derreck Flocco, 32, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday.

Derreck Flocco (MDC)

He was brought to New Mexico to face charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death and conspiracy to commit distribution of marijuana in the July 21, 2017, death of Martin Recio.

The Albuquerque Police Department announced in June that Los Angeles police had arrested Flocco on unrelated charges and he would be extradited to New Mexico.

Flocco had been a fugitive since 2019, when he was indicted by a grand jury in Recio’s death.

Authorities say Flocco shot Recio and two of his friends in the parking lot of the Dion’s pizza restaurant near Gibson and University SE. The three were taken to a hospital, where Recio later died.

According to court records, Flocco shot all three boys during a drug deal.

Prosecutors say Flocco had “very limited ties” to New Mexico and had traveled to the state to oversee a drug deal when the shooting occurred.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » California man brought to NM to face charges in 2017 shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
California man brought to NM to face charges in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have extradited a California man ... Authorities have extradited a California man nearly five years after he allegedly shot three teens, killing a 14-year-old, during a drug deal outside a ...
2
ABQ man charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say an ongoing feud between ... Authorities say an ongoing feud between neighbors ended Wednesday when one of them slashed the other’s throat during a brutal stabbing at an apartment ...
3
Schools’ decisions on extending school years, days based on ...
ABQnews Seeker
To extend or not extend. Albuquerque ... To extend or not extend. Albuquerque Public Schools officials say staff, student and family input will used to determine whether each school implements longer ...
4
New Mexico adopts industry ozone regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board ... The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board adopted rules this week aimed at reducing air pollution in the oil and gas industry. New regulations will ...
5
McBride Fire destroys 207 homes in Ruidoso
ABQnews Seeker
Manuel Blackmon sat on the grass ... Manuel Blackmon sat on the grass on the seventh hole of The Outlaw at Alto Lakes golf course, devastated, tired and uncertain about the ...
6
Meow Wolf Foundation forms, names executive director
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is about building and ... Meow Wolf is about building and sustaining a community. The Santa Fe-based artist collective announced the formation of the Meow Wolf Foundation and Julie ...
7
Heinrich backs three incumbent House Dems facing primary challenges
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is once ... U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is once again wading into contested Democratic primary election races. The state's senior senator recently endorsed three incumbent New Mexico ...
8
State urges tobacco sellers to renew retail licenses
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Department of Health ... The New Mexico Department of Health is urging tobacco sellers in the state to renew their tobacco retail licenses in the first renewal cycle ...
9
Lobo legend D.J. Peterson embracing Isotopes opportunity
ABQnews Seeker
Comfort in the batter's box at ... Comfort in the batter's box at Isotopes Park was never a problem for D.J. Peterson. As ...