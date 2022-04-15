Portillo is effective in setting up scoring chances for United

Rested and ready might be something of an understatement in describing New Mexico United’s collective state of mind.

More than two weeks removed from its last USL Championship match, United will hit the road Friday for an extended stay in the Phoenix area. NMU will taken on Phoenix Rising FC in back-to-back contests Saturday and Wednesday – the first part of their USLC schedule, the second a U.S. Open Cup matchup.

Both matches will be played at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, and United coach Zach Prince admits his players are champing at the bit to get started.

“Yeah, the extra time has allowed us to reflect, both on areas we need to improve and on what we’re doing really well,” Prince said. “We’ve done that. Now we’re all ready to get back on the field. and compete.”

Phoenix Rising (3-2-0) figures to provide a good test for United (2-0-2) on both ends of the field. As usual, Phoenix ranks among the USLC leaders in goals with 12. New Mexico has seven goals in league play, but has displayed more firepower than last season’s squad, which often struggled to create opportunities. NMU racked up five goals in its most recent appearance, a 5-0 win over Las Vegas Legends in U.S. Open Cup play on April 5.

Bolstered by talented newcomers, United’s front line has been considerably more threatening. Neco Brett has a team-best three goals, including one against El Paso that was recently voted USLC Goal of the Month for March.

But every bit as significant have been the contributions of midfielder Justin Portillo, who has attempted just two shots and has yet to convert his first goal with United. Portillo does have a pair of assists, however, and ranks second in chances created with 19 in just four league matches. San Diego’s Tumi Moshobane has 20 in seven appearances.

“I’m just trying to put the ball in places where guys can go get it,” Portillo said. “We’ve got talented players up front. I want to give them as many opportunities as possible.”

Portillo has shown an ability to facilitate in numerous ways. He set up Tabort Etaka Preston for a goal against El Paso after intercepting a pass, and Portillo has been particularly effective on set pieces. He assisted on a Harry Swartz header against Las Vegas Lights in the opener and has put numerous other corners and free kicks in good scoring position.

“We saw that in Justin’s game when we brought him in,” Prince said. “He’s really good on set pieces and that makes him even more dangerous because he can do it off the run as well.”

Portillo, who spent the past four seasons rotating between MLS Real Salt Lake and USLC Real Monarchs, believes United’s attack is just beginning to come together.

“It’s been amazing so far,” he said. “Guys are fitting in, the chemistry’s good. The more time we have together on the field, the better we’re going to be.”

SANDOVAL COMEBACK? Striker Devon Sandoval, who was diagnosed with arterial blood clots last season, is working toward a return. Sandoval has been with the team during training sessions but has not yet been fully cleared. “Dev’s making progress and it’s great just having him on the field with us,” Prince said. “We’ve hoping to have some good news on him soon.”

ANOTHER ADDITON PENDING: United is in the process of adding a goalkeeper to its roster and could make an announcement as soon as Friday. Regular starter Alex Tambakis is out with a lower body injury, leaving Albuquerque native Ford Parker as the only goalkeeper on the roster. Parker made his first appearance in NMU’s win over Las Vegas Legends.

Saturday

NM United at Phoenix Rising FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+ (streaming), 101.7 FM