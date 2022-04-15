Pico says he’s ready to show up on Showtime

In basketball, they’re called trap games. And Aaron Pico’s fight against Adli Edwards on Friday has all the, uh, trappings.

But Pico, an MMA fighter who lives in Albuquerque and trains at Jackson-Wink, has no intention of getting caught.

Pico (9-3), the No. 4 contender in Bellator’s featherweight rankings, was scheduled to face Jeremy Kennedy, ranked No. 7, Friday night in San Jose, California, on a nationally televised (Showtime) card.

After Kennedy suffered a orbital fracture last week, Edwards (9-1, a record compiled against lesser opposition than Pico has faced) stepped in.

For Edwards, a first-time Bellator fighter from Raleigh, North Carolina, Friday’s fight presents the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’ve been waiting for this so long,” Edwards said at a Wednesday news conference. “It’s been the dream for 15 years, maybe longer.”

So, does Edwards, who’ll be fighting just 13 days after defeating Josh Harvey by first-round submission (head and arm choke) on an XMAA card in New Orleans, really believe he can win on Friday against a highly touted, heavily favored opponent?

“Absolutely,” he said. “I do this to fight to win, for sure. … I’m a winner, and I like to compete and that’s the game plan. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Pico, riding a five-fight win streak and at 25 considered one of Bellator’s hottest prospects, could look at Edwards’ credentials, listen to his comments and say, “So what?”

He’s not.

“To be honest with you, I look at (Edwards) as a world champion,” Pico said during the news conference. “Each fight I take is so, so important for my career.”

Pico’s career, thus far, has been fascinating.

After an amateur wrestling career that left him just short of an Olympic berth at the age of 19, Pico signed with Bellator amid considerable hype.

He proceeded to lose his first MMA fight and three of his first seven before embarking on the five-fight winning streak that has put him at least within hailing distance of a title shot.

As disappointed as Pico was to learn of Kennedy’s injury, he said there was no way he’d let a long and tough training camp go to waste.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work for 3½, four months,” he said. “… I guess (Bellator) had lot of people turn the fight down, and this guy (Edwards) said yes to it, and that’s scary, because he’s got (guts) and he’s gonna come to fight and make this an opportunity.

“But I’m prepared. He has to fight me, so that’s a different story.”

Friday’s fight is a homecoming of sorts for Pico, who was born and reared in southern California but has trained in San Jose. He’s 3-0 at the SAP Center, site of Friday’s card, and is 5-1 in his home state.

Albuquerque, though, is where Pico lives now. He and his wife, Kylie, own a home here and are the parents of 9-month-old son Valentino.

A confirmed equestrian, Pico owns two horses, Canelo and Corleone.

Trap fight or no trap fight, he fully intends to ride herd on Edwards.

“It’s different when you’re in there with me,” he said. “You have to worry about my wrestling, (but) you also have to worry about the power in my hands, and that’s a scary thing.”

Edwards’ victory over Harvey on April 2 becomes a bit more impressive when it’s noted that Harvey weighed in at 155 pounds, 10 pounds over the featherweight limit, but was controlled by Edwards from the start.

(In that night’s main event, Albuquerque’s John Dodson defeated Francisco Rivera Jr. by unanimous decision.)

Pico, though, believes the tough road laid out for him by Bellator – his 12 opponents thus far had a combined record of 139-40 entering those fights – and the coaching he gets at Jackson-Wink will see him through.

“My coaches and I are all on the same page, and I just want to keep taking one fight at a time,” he said. “That’s all I can do.”