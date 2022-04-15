 Hydrologist says Rio Grande needs robust monsoons - Albuquerque Journal

Hydrologist says Rio Grande needs robust monsoons

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Rio Grande flows near Rio Bravo Boulevard on Monday afternoon. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Barring an exceptional monsoon season, the Middle Rio Grande could suffer from above-average temperatures this summer, federal water managers said Thursday.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Ed Kandl said the agency is concerned about what Albuquerque river flows could look like in late August and early September.

“We’ll be working with the (irrigation district) and the water authority and everybody else to try to maintain some kind of flow through Central Avenue,” Kandl said.

The agency predicts reservoir and streamflow conditions using snowpack, summer forecast and the policies of state and federal river compacts.

About half of New Mexico is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.

But much of the Rio Grande Basin recorded above-average snowpack this winter.

“We are starting off in a better place than we were last year,” Kandl said.

River drying near San Acacia could begin in early July and last through the entire irrigation into early October, Kandl said.

“This is highly variable and dependent upon monsoons … we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

Reclamation predicts that Elephant Butte Reservoir could drop about 60 feet by mid-September.

In northern New Mexico, El Vado Dam reconstruction is expected to begin in mid-May and last through 2023.

Reclamation will keep about 650 million gallons in the reservoir during the repairs to prevent large amounts of sediment from moving into the river below the dam.

The agency will release water from Heron Reservoir instead of El Vado this summer to boost river rafting flows during the weekends.

“This has never been done before, and we will definitely make adjustments to see what works and what doesn’t,” Kandl said.

The federal agency is using El Vado to store up to 6.5 billion gallons that is set aside for pueblo use.

They will move that water to Abiquiu before construction starts.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

