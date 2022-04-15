Happiness that cannot be bought

When the pandemic began, local artist Maewyn Padilla began using chalk art to relieve stress.

“I had filled up my driveway with chalk … and, one day, I was walking through (the University of New Mexico’s) campus and there was so much concrete, it just suited me,” she said. “It was the perfect place for me to go.”

KKOB Radio will run Padilla’s story Friday as part of its Good News File series.

For the past two years, Padilla has made a name for herself on UNM’s main campus. People recognize her work and have grown used to seeing her quirky characters on their way to school or work. She says she enjoys working in the medium of chalk because it’s temporary.

“I really love that idea of creating beauty and happiness in this world that can’t be bought,” she said. “It’s not a commodity, you know it’s just out there for people to enjoy and nothing else.”

Inspired by the video games and cartoons of her childhood, Padilla’s creations look like something out of Roger Rabbit, with life-size cartoons popping out of the sidewalk and greeting you with a quote that might brighten your day or make you think.

Her art can be found on Instagram under the handle maewyn.

