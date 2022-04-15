 Happiness that cannot be bought - Albuquerque Journal

Happiness that cannot be bought

By / Journal Staff Writer

Maewyn Padilla started doing chalk art around the University of New Mexico during the pandemic to relieve stress and continues today. (Courtesy of Haylee Gonzales)

When the pandemic began, local artist Maewyn Padilla began using chalk art to relieve stress.

“I had filled up my driveway with chalk … and, one day, I was walking through (the University of New Mexico’s) campus and there was so much concrete, it just suited me,” she said. “It was the perfect place for me to go.”

KKOB Radio will run Padilla’s story Friday as part of its Good News File series.

For the past two years, Padilla has made a name for herself on UNM’s main campus. People recognize her work and have grown used to seeing her quirky characters on their way to school or work. She says she enjoys working in the medium of chalk because it’s temporary.

“I really love that idea of creating beauty and happiness in this world that can’t be bought,” she said. “It’s not a commodity, you know it’s just out there for people to enjoy and nothing else.”

Inspired by the video games and cartoons of her childhood, Padilla’s creations look like something out of Roger Rabbit, with life-size cartoons popping out of the sidewalk and greeting you with a quote that might brighten your day or make you think.

Her art can be found on Instagram under the handle maewyn.

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Happiness that cannot be bought

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
S'all good man: Series kicks off final season Monday
ABQnews Seeker
'Saul,' 'Breaking Bad' have significant impact ... 'Saul,' 'Breaking Bad' have significant impact on state's film industry
2
Hydrologist says Rio Grande needs robust monsoons
ABQnews Seeker
About half of New Mexico is ... About half of New Mexico is experiencing extreme drought
3
Children's book artist scours Santa Fe, social media after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pack of 20 drawings for new ... Pack of 20 drawings for new book stolen from illustrator's unlocked car overnight
4
Happiness that cannot be bought
ABQnews Seeker
Local artist's quirky cartoons adorn the ... Local artist's quirky cartoons adorn the UNM campus
5
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Woman, 59, was stabbed and beaten ... Woman, 59, was stabbed and beaten by her boyfriend in his trailer
6
ABQ drug deal gone awry ends in homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Of the three charged, one is ... Of the three charged, one is in the MDC; one is in an Oklahoma jail; and a warrant is out for the other's arrest
7
New Mexico adopts industry ozone regulations
ABQnews Seeker
Rules include leak inspections at wells ... Rules include leak inspections at wells located with 1,000 feet of 'where people live, work and play'
8
Schools seek staff, student, family, community input on extensions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Voting results are expected to be ... Voting results are expected to be announced
9
Ruidoso loses 207 homes in McBride Fire
ABQnews Seeker
'We lost everything we had ... 'We lost everything we had – everything – in a split second,' says one resident