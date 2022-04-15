 Last-place San Diego State rolls over Lobo baseball - Albuquerque Journal

Last-place San Diego State rolls over Lobo baseball

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico baseball team needed some things to go right if it was going to knock off San Diego State ace Troy Melton on Thursday night.
Not many did.
Melton delivered seven solid innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven and the Aztecs rolled to a 10-3 win in the opener of a three-game series at Santa Ana Star Field.
A 6-foot-4 junior right-hander with a mid- to high-90s fastball, Melton is projected to go in the first three rounds of this summer’s MLB draft. The Lobos touched him for nine hits Thursday but whenever Melton needed a big out, he got one.
“He is really, really good,” UNM coach Tod Brown said. “He’s a top-60 draft-eligible player and you saw why. We had some opportunities against him but he wouldn’t let us string enough hits together.”
While the Aztecs took advantage of having their ace on the mound, the struggling Lobos made just enough key mistakes to help SDSU give Melton a cushion. UNM (14-19, 6-10 Mountain West) failed to record an out on three infield grounders in the third and fourth innings as SDSU built a 6-1 lead.
“Three plays we couldn’t make really hurt us,” Brown said. “That’s what happens when you’re struggling, those things stick out like a sore thumb.”
The last-place Aztecs (8-25, 2-14) grabbed an early 2-0 lead on back-to-back homers by Brian Lionhardt and Johnny Giannola off Lobos starter Riley Egloff in the second inning. Lionhardt’s high fly ball rode a brisk breeze over the right-field fence, while Giannola blasted a shot out to left-center.
But misplayed ground balls by UNM helped the Aztecs’ lead expand. SDSU scored when no one covered home on a safety squeeze bunt, and added a run on a wild pitch on its way to a 6-1 advantage.
The Lobos’ best chance to respond came in the fourth, when Kyle Landers and Kamron Willman led off with consecutive singles. But Melton got Willie Cano to ground into a run-scoring double play and snuffed out the rally.
Willman finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Lobos, while Landers added two hits. It wasn’t nearly enough as SDSU had 18 hits, including a three-run homer by Poncho Ruiz.
“We have to pitch better and play better defense,” Brown said, “especially when you’re facing a pitcher like (Melton). “

 

AZTECS 10, LOBOS 3
San Diego State 022 203 001 — 10 18 0
New Mexico       001 100 010 — 3 11 1
Batteries: SDSU, Troy Melton, Jacob Flores (8), Jonny Guzman (8) and Poncho Ruiz. UNM, Riley Egloff, Aaron Makil (6) and Cody Holtz. Win: Melton (2-2). Loss: Egloff (4-4). Leading hitters: SDSU, Shaun Montoya 4-4, 2B, 2RBI; Ruiz 2-5, HR, 2RBI; Tino Bethancourt 3-4, 2B, RBI. UNM, Kamron Willman 3-4, 2B, RBI; Kyle Landers 2-4. Records: SDSU 8-25, 2-14 MWC; UNM 14-19, 6-10.

 

Friday
San Diego State at UNM, 6 p.m., 99.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)
