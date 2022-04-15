 Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays - Albuquerque Journal

Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays

By Yuri Kageyama / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

TOKYO — Asian shares fell in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.

Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among Asian markets observing holidays on Friday. U.S. and European markets also were closed.

Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict inflation effects are now more meaningful than direct military developments in a market sense. These consequences have fabricated an uncertain environment that could keep investors wary,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“It should be a quiet session given the Good Friday holidays,” he added.

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to finish at 27,093.19. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.8% to 2,696.06. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,211.24.

Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, two weeks after revealing he’d accumulated a 9% stake.

Musk has criticized Twitter for not living up to free speech principles and said, in a regulatory filing, that it needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter’s stock fell 1.7% at $45.08 Thursday, well below Musk’s offering price.

Markets had a mixed bag of economic data to review following several hot inflation reports earlier in the week. The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5% in March, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, as consumers continue to spend despite high inflation.

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up last week, according to the Labor Department, but remained at a historically low level. The data reflect a robust U.S. labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs.

Inflation remains at its highest levels in 40 years in the U.S. and that has economists and analysts closely watching how consumers react to higher prices on everything from food to clothing and gasoline.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel on Thursday, closing nearly 11% higher for the week. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel. Markets were closed Friday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 126.45 Japanese yen from 125.87 yen. It is hovering at 20-year highs. The euro cost $1.0817, down from $1.0829.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Ruidoso loses 207 homes in McBride Fire
ABQnews Seeker
'We lost everything we had -- ... 'We lost everything we had -- everything -- in a split second,' says one resident
2
Two bodies found as McBride Fire wreaks havoc in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze is one of several burning ... Blaze is one of several burning across NM, including a prescribed burn-turned-wildfire threatening the Las Vegas water supply
3
S'all good man: Series kicks off final season Monday
ABQnews Seeker
'Saul,' 'Breaking Bad' have significant impact ... 'Saul,' 'Breaking Bad' have significant impact on state's film industry
4
ABQ man charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say suspect slashed other man's ... Authorities say suspect slashed other man's throat and stabbed him 15 times
5
Schools seek staff, student, family, community input on extensions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Voting results are expected to be ... Voting results are expected to be announced
6
Hydrologist says Rio Grande needs robust monsoons
ABQnews Seeker
About half of New Mexico is ... About half of New Mexico is experiencing extreme drought
7
New Mexico adopts industry ozone regulations
ABQnews Seeker
Rules include leak inspections at wells ... Rules include leak inspections at wells located with 1,000 feet of 'where people live, work and play'
8
ABQ drug deal gone awry ends in homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Of the three charged, one is ... Of the three charged, one is in the MDC; one is in an Oklahoma jail; and a warrant is out for the other's arrest
9
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Woman, 59, was stabbed and beaten ... Woman, 59, was stabbed and beaten by her boyfriend in his trailer
10
Happiness that cannot be bought
ABQnews Seeker
Local artist's quirky cartoons adorn the ... Local artist's quirky cartoons adorn the UNM campus