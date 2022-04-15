 Deputies fatally shoot suspect in northern Colorado - Albuquerque Journal

Deputies fatally shoot suspect in northern Colorado

By Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities in northern Colorado are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies.

Two deputies attempted to contact the unidentified man Thursday afternoon at the Larimer County landfill and opened fire, hitting the suspect, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It did not release any other details about what led up to the shooting but said a handgun was found next to the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Thursday, a woman reported she had been assaulted by the man, whom she knew, earlier in the week and he was making violent threats against her and her children, the sheriff’s office said. She reported that he was most likely armed with a handgun.

The investigation of the shooting is being conducted by a team of nearby law enforcement agencies set up to review shootings by police.

