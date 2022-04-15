 Ruidoso mayor: 'We'll get through this' - Albuquerque Journal

Ruidoso mayor: ‘We’ll get through this’

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford speaks with the media on Friday, April 15. The McBride Fire has burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 200 homes. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The cause of the McBride Fire in Ruidoso that claimed two lives and destroyed more than 200 homes is still under investigation.

Fire crews “made progress” on Thursday, said Dave Bales, Southwest Incident Management Team 2 commander.

But high winds and warm, dry weather on Friday could make firefighting efforts difficult.

“We have red flag wind conditions today,” Bales said. “That often hampers our aviation efforts.” 

The fire has burned more than 6,100 acres and is 0% contained.

More crews arrived Friday morning to help with ground and air operations.

Helicopters flew first thing to assess the situation and drop water buckets.  

“You see how steep and rugged the terrain is around here,” Bales said. “If there isn’t a road there, it’s a hike in.”

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said the village is focused on housing and feeding displaced residents and shoring up the region’s economy.  

“Out at the racetrack, there’s about $50 million worth of horses that are supposed to be coming in next week getting ready for the Memorial Day start,” Crawford said. “So we’re having a lot of meetings and discussions with those folks as to whether we will postpone or move forward.’ 

The McBride Fire continues to move northeast.

The Ruidoso area has about 2,000 short-term rentals, Crawford said.

Village officials are meeting with the real estate board this weekend to determine if some of those properties could become long-term rentals for displaced residents.  

“I know we’ll get through this,” he said. “Ruidoso has worked through these things before, but it is going to be a long haul.”

Bales said that even if the wind interferes with air operations, the McBride Fire moving into burn scars from previous fires could help ground crews tackle the perimeter.   

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to visit Ruidoso on Friday afternoon. 

Evacuations are still in place for thousands of Ruidoso residents. 

Power is still out for about 1,700 PNM customers, the utility said Friday morning. 

Crews expect to restore power for about 800 to 900 of those residents on Friday. 

The separate Nogal Canyon Fire has burned 427 acres and is 4% contained. That fire destroyed 6 homes and 8 other buildings and forced evacuations. 

