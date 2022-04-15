 Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor - Albuquerque Journal

Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

By John Seewer / Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio State University will pay $2 million to settle more lawsuits brought by men who said they were sexually abused decades ago by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, increasing the number of survivors who’ve reached settlement agreements to nearly 290.

The payouts by the university have now reached just under $60 million to former athletes and other men who alleged Strauss carried out the abuse at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home and an off-campus clinic.

The latest settlement announced Friday ends lawsuits brought by 57 survivors whose cases had been dismissed by a federal judge who last year ruled that the legal window for such claims had passed.

Dozens of men whose cases were dismissed have appealed that decision and have yet to reach settlements.

The hundreds of survivors who have sued the university said it failed to stop Strauss despite students raising concerns during his 20 years at Ohio State as far back as the late 1970s. No one has publicly defended Strauss, who died in 2005.

Ohio State has said that an a law firm investigation for the university and lawsuits filed against the school have revealed more than 170 total instances of rape and more than 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss.

Many of the accusers said they were groped during required physicals or when they sought treatment for injuries.

The terms of the latest settlement call for the survivors to receive $35,000 on average, according to the university.

“Our clients are pleased to have resolved this matter and wish to express their support for all the victims of Richard Strauss,” said John Camillus, an attorney representing some of the men covered in the settlement.

Home » News » Nation » Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv ...
AP Feeds
More than 900 civilian bodies have ... More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of ...
2
Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy ...
More News
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex ... Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for failing to ...
3
It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise ...
ABQnews Seeker
Yet again, the U.S. is trudging ... Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month ...
4
Police: Reward for suspect info in shooting of officer
Around the Region
A $5,000 reward has been offered ... A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in which a Phoenix police was ...
5
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
AP Feeds
Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at ... Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. ...
6
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at ...
More News
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ... Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they ...
7
From 'sister' to rival: Dem rising stars fight for ...
AP Feeds
Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux ... Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped two longtime Republican congressional districts in Atlanta's northern suburbs by running against then-President Donald Trump and his ...
8
Russia's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback
AP Feeds
The flagship of Russia's Black Sea ... The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the ...
9
Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death
AP Feeds
Peter Lyoya took his six children ... Peter Lyoya took his six children from Congo in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears he brought them to the U.S. to die. ...