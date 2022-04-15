 Are you missing an urn? - Albuquerque Journal

Are you missing an urn?

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

It remains a mystery who left an urn near a city bus stop, but Albuquerque Transit Department officials say they are hoping to put it to rest.

A department maintenance crew found the urn on the morning of Saturday, March 26 along Osuna Road between Interstate 25 and Jefferson in Northeast Albuquerque.

It was near — but not at — city bus stop #6594.

A spokeswoman said the contents are not known — at least to the Transit Department.

“No one looked inside it since it could be considered bio waste,” spokeswoman Lorena Sanchez said in an email.

Sanchez said the department is ready to reunite the urn with its rightful owner. The city is asking anyone wishing to claim the urn to call 505-243-7433 and provide an accurate description.

