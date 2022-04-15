 NM Democrats considering moving up presidential primary - Albuquerque Journal

NM Democrats considering moving up presidential primary

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A crowd cheers while listening to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speak at a rally for Hillary Clinton at the University of New Mexico in this October 2016 file photo. New Mexico Democrats are considering applying for early-state status for the party’s 2024 presidential primary nominating process. (Marla Brose/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s Democratic Party is considering applying for early-state status for the 2024 presidential nominating process, after national Democrats opened the door for a new lineup of states to pick the party’s nominee.

A state party spokeswoman said this week no final decision has been made yet, but party leaders would continue to explore the option in advance of a May 6 deadline set by the Democratic National Committee for interested states to apply.

“Regardless of our decision, we remain committed to ensuring that every election is an opportunity for all New Mexicans’ voices to be heard,” Democratic Party of New Mexico spokeswoman Miranda van Dijk told the Journal.

New Mexico currently holds its primary election — including for presidential candidates — on the second Tuesday in June, typically making it one of the last states to do so.

Moving it up earlier in the year could lead to an influx of candidate visits, campaign ads and political spending in New Mexico, as typically happens in bellwether states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, past proposals to change the date of New Mexico’s presidential nominating contest have largely failed to gain traction.

Most recently, a 2020 bill would have moved the state’s presidential primary to the second Tuesday in January, while still leaving other races to be decided in June. But that bill was not added to the session agenda by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and failed to advance out of its first assigned committee.

Its sponsor, House Majority Leader Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, said at the time New Mexico’s status as a border state and its diverse population — Hispanics and Latinos currently make up nearly 48% of the state’s population — would make it a better pacesetter and could give minority candidates a better chance at winning their party’s nomination.

Previously, a 2015 Republican-backed bill to move up New Mexico’s entire primary election to March stalled in a House panel due to concerns that it could complicate state elections.

Former Gov. Bill Richardson also pushed for an earlier primary, and legislation was passed in 2003 allowing Democrats and Republicans to hold nominating contests before the June primary.

However, the Democrats’ presidential caucus in February 2008 was widely criticized, as it featured long waits at polling places and vote counting that took more than a week.

Iowa is currently the first state to hold its presidential nominating contest, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

But a DNC rules committee voted this week to open an application process to pick up to five states to lead off the presidential primaries, according to a Politico report. A decision could be made by July after interested states submit applications.

New Mexico will hold its primary election this year on June 7.

