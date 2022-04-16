Sports Speak Up! UNM, not United, should have gotten Sunport deal

NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement with the Albuquerque International Sunport to promote their team on a video screen, display signage and sell merchandise at a kiosk at the airport. Instead of United, it should be UNM Athletics involved with such a promotion, as the potential for revenue to our university, city and state along with national recognition is much greater with UNM than it is for a soccer team. But with a governor and mayor enamored with this soccer franchise, UNM has been relegated to playing second-fiddle. “Lobo Town” is in an uphill battle to remain relevant.

— Retro Lobo

HOW IS IT THAT when Nevada beat the UNM women’s tennis team this spring, no Americans either won or lost a point, game, set or match? It’s because these two publicly funded universities have no female student tennis players from the US, playing D1 tennis. That’s pitiful. UNM doesn’t want young American girls to excel at tennis? It is time for all UNM teams to have a mandate that at least 50% of all student athletes from every team are from the USA.

— RBB

GOOD TO SEE Lou Pierotti of Los Alamos recognized by the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame. His 5-man Clowns softball team provided years of entertainment throughout the state. But I’m sure that Lou would be the first to say that his team’s pitcher, Bun Ryan, should also be inducted, as his up to 100 mph underhand pitches allowed the other 4 clown-attired players to perform their antics throughout the field without much worry — Ryan would strike out almost every batter he faced.

— Hilltopper Alumnus