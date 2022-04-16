APD detail fatal police shootings from March

Two men in the midst of apparent mental health crises threatened to shoot multiple people last month in separate incidents across Albuquerque, according to police.

One wielding a bible, a machete-sized glass shard and multiple guns, followed through with the violence and shot three people, killing one, from the window of his Foothills home.

The other, who police say had a history of suicidal threats, aimed his cell phone like it was a gun at multiple people and, eventually, at police at a crowded shopping center off East Central.

Both men were shot and killed by officers with the Albuquerque Police Department.

On Friday APD gave detailed accounts of each shooting — releasing 911 calls, lapel video and photo evidence from the March 14 and March 19 incidents, which left John Hunter, 52, and Collin Neztsosie, 33, dead.

APD Chief Harold Medina said the incidents highlight the challenges “we have as a community and as a society dealing with individuals that are going through some type of mental crisis.”

“On one hand — (Hunter) chose to become homicidal. And we’re going to hear a horrible story about a poor woman who… lost her life for merely driving down the street,” he said. “And then — (Neztsosie) was in crisis and I think we could connect the dots that this individual used (APD) to commit suicide.”

Medina commended police in both incidents, particularly an officer who rendered aid to a 15-year-old shot in the neck by Hunter and a dispatcher who spent half an hour trying to talk Neztsosie toward “a different outcome.”

All five officers involved in the shootings — Randy Serrano, Derek Taylor, Sgt. Greg Doose, Lt. William Young and Sgt. Jonathan Mares — are back on duty. Only Serrano had been in any prior shootings, in 2019 and 2020.

Albuquerque police have shot at six people so far this year, killing four, injuring one and missing another during a gunfight. By this time last year the total was four, with only two being fatal.

“I’m very concerned with the amount of officer involved shootings and where we’re at. But I think we’ve got to remember where this goes back to is there’s a mental health crisis in this country, we need to devote resources to it,” Medina said.

“And we also have a lot of individuals who are out in the community, and I’ve said it over and over again, there’s a line in the sand, some of these individuals need to be kept in custody until they get the help they needed. And that help may be mental health treatment, or maybe drug addiction. But at the end, they’re still dangerous, and we have to do what’s best to protect the citizens and the officers of this community.”

APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said both incidents are still being investigated and analyzed. He said, afterward, the cases will be forwarded to the superintendent of police reform and district attorney’s office to determine possible policy violations and whether criminal charges are warranted.

Active shooter

In the days leading up to the first incident, which left 31-year-old Alicia Hall dead, Hunter posted on Facebook about relatives “hounding him” to give up religion and “become a socialist.” He sent text messages to family about relatives being “hateful secret psychopaths” who were watching and “gaslighting” him.

If they don’t stop, Hunter wrote, “I’m actually going to have to do a couple things I don’t want to do.”

Then, at 2:15 p.m. on March 19, Hunter called an out-of state relative and left a voicemail filled with slur-filled conspiracy rants and indiscriminate gunfire. A neighbor’s security video shows passing vehicles being struck by gunfire as Hunter used two rifles to fire from his window.

“The shots were all coming from inside his house through a window and out into the street as the cars drove by, likely giving the persons in the cars no advance warning that this was about to occur,” Hartsock said.

In the message, Hunter yelled “Stop that goddamn noise! I’ll kill you mother expletive” as Hall drives past. Gunfire rings out, exploding against her van before it coasts, slowly, out of frame.

Hunter went on, “I’m through calling you guys. Jesus will let me wear what I want. You better call me.”

Hartsock said minutes later a man called 911 to say he was driving with his 15-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son when bullets pierced the vehicle, striking the teen in the neck. Responding officers found another man who was injured when gunfire struck his car, shattering the window.

Soon after, police found Hall dead inside her van near Hunter’s home.

Hartsock said that around 2:45 p.m. APD received reports of a man, later identified as Hunter, armed with a large piece of glass “cut in the shape of a machete.” Hunter ignored officers and walked to his home, yelling at them from a window.

A shirtless Hunter emerged with two handguns in his pockets, set them down in the driveway and kneeled down in front of officers, seemingly to surrender. Hunter then got up and walked toward police before they shot him with beanbag rounds.

He turned and walked toward his driveway as police followed, picked up a Bible and — as officers yell for him to “not reach for that” — bent down toward a handgun. Officers Serrano, Taylor and Sgt. Doose shot at least 12 times, fatally striking him. Serrano’s bullets also struck a cement wall, injuring two officers with shrapnel.

Hartsock said APD recovered multiple guns from Hunter’s home, all legally bought by him. He said Hunter had no criminal history or instances of mental health issues they are aware of.

Medina called the incident particularly disturbing and one no one saw coming.

“We have individuals just driving down the road — 100% true victims. This is a nightmare for people who are involved in this,” he said.

Police shoot man armed with phone

Five days after that incident, police responded to reports of a similar situation.

Hartsock said that around 5:45 p.m. a man called 911 and said Neztsosie, his friend, attacked him and threatened to shoot him and then commit suicide. The man told dispatch Neztsosie said he had a gun in his backpack and was near a smoke shop south of Central and Tramway.

“I don’t know if he really has a gun but he said it’s in his backpack, loaded, that he can kill anybody.” the friend told a dispatcher in a 911 call. Minutes later Neztsosie called 911 and said he was going to shoot bystanders and officers before shooting himself, Hartsock said.

During the 26 minute call, the dispatcher asked him multiple times to put down the gun and speak with police. Soon, five other 911 calls came in from people reporting a man pointing a gun in the area.

Hartsock said officers arrived and told businesses to shelter in place as people pointed them toward the smoke shop and told them that a man was pointing a gun. APD found Neztsosie’s name in a mental health database showing “a history of threatening to kill himself by police.”

“The consensus from everyone — was that he had a gun,” Hartsock said.

He said officers approached Neztsosie, shielded by an SUV, as he paced between the road and Smith’s parking lot. Police told him to drop “the items in his hands and lay down.”

Toward the end of the 911 call, Neztsosie can be heard telling the dispatcher “I got my nine with me, I’m going to shoot.”

“Collin, you have not done anything wrong, we’re going to get you some help. All you have to do is put the gun on the ground and talk with officers,” the dispatcher said. You can hear police yelling commands in the background as Neztsosie replied, “no, negative.”

Then, gunshots ring out.

Hartsock said police saw Neztsosie kneel down, run his hand over the object, which turned out to be a phone, appearing to chamber a round and point it at police. He said Neztsosie then put his face behind the object, like he was aiming, and Lt. William Young and Sgt. Jonathan Mares shot him.

“Officers approach Colin, who’s on the ground wounded. They do see a phone near his hand…. no firearm was recovered on his person or nearby,” Hartsock said, showing an evidence photo of the cell phone on the ground.

Medina said he looks forward to hearing what the Force Review Board finds could’ve been done differently in the case, pointing out that the board can identify training gaps even if no wrongdoing is found in an incident.

He said, regardless, people need more resources.

“In the end, I think it’s important that as a community, we stand strong, and that we advocate for as many resources as we can in the mental health fields to get people the help they need,” Medina said. “The last thing we need is these tales to end, unfortunately, with our officers dealing with the least amount of information at hand and having to make split second decisions because it’s very difficult and it’s something that officers carry for the rest of their lives.”