Editorial: Prescribed burns should never result in conflagrations

With wildfires erupting across the state, a question on the minds of many New Mexicans is how much of the devastation was self-induced/avoidable.

Santa Fe National Forest officials apologized last week for a prescribed burn northwest of Las Vegas that got out of control and resulted in the Hermits Peak Fire. Pecos/Las Vegas District Ranger Steve Romero says unexpected weather conditions caused the fire to spread outside the project boundary. What began as a prescribed burn has torched more than 7,000 acres. Half of that area is in the Gallinas watershed, threatening the main water supply source for the city of Las Vegas.

Another prescribed burn got out of control April 7 in Chaves County, southeast of Roswell. Officials say a whirlwind intensified the burn, allowing it to spread and develop into the Overflow Fire. It took a week for the federal Bureau of Land Management to declare the blaze 100% contained — after it burned 1,900 acres. Fortunately, no structures were threatened.

Meanwhile, the McBride Fire, whose cause remained under investigation as of late Friday, continues to wreak havoc in and around Ruidoso. Tragically, an elderly couple died in their home due to the fast-moving wildfire. State Police said the couple had tried to evacuate Tuesday evening, and their remains were discovered Wednesday.

As of Friday, more than 200 homes in and around Ruidoso were destroyed as the mountain range town remained under multiple evacuation orders.

The fire, which stretched to nearby Alto, started around noon Tuesday, when wind gusts reached 90 mph in the area and we had the lowest humidity levels in the nation. It’s important to determine the cause to try to prevent a repeat.

The Nogal Canyon Fire, a separate fire northwest of Ruidoso caused by a downed power line, has taken its own toll in Lincoln County, burning more than 300 acres and destroying at least a half dozen homes. Roughly 4,500 people who live in and around that part of Ruidoso were under an evacuation order Friday.

Elsewhere last week, the Big Hole Fire in the Belen bosque burned about 900 acres, closing access points and ditch bank access roads from Los Lunas to Belen. Once again, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said a downed power line was the cause.

New Mexico is bone dry. And we’re notorious for our spring winds, raising the obvious question of why federal officials approved the prescribed burns in the Santa Fe National Forest and on BLM land in Chaves County.

Prescribed burns are critical for forest management, but we need answers about why these were conducted. Even if high winds were not forecast, we know how unpredictable our blustery springs are.

What’s sad is that history seems to keep repeating itself. In May 2000, it was an out-of-control prescribed burn that charred 75 square miles in and around Los Alamos. Flames swept through the town and 400 families lost their homes.

We can’t do much about lightning strikes and downed power lines or the continued drought and hot temperatures that leave our forests vulnerable to wildfires. Consistently thinning and eliminating the deadfall and undergrowth that fuels fires is crucial. So are prescribed burns — but only under very specific circumstances.

Hopefully, these wildfires will become teachable moments about how we can improve our land management practices without sparking out-of-control blazes. Meanwhile, be careful, be safe. It’s fire season in New Mexico.

NM responds; it’s what we do

Ruidoso-area residents have responded with remarkable kindness and generosity.

And several organizations and groups, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe and Alamogordo Public Schools, are asking for donations to help people who have been displaced.

Deborah Douds, executive director of the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce, says groups have been overwhelmed with so many physical donations of water, household goods and clothing that they’ve run out of storage space.

“We are so grateful for everyone who’s donated the physical items, so we are just asking for the monetary donations right now,” Douds told the Journal on Friday.

Monetary donations for temporary housing, demolition and recovery efforts are being coordinated by the Community Foundation of Lincoln County. Donations for fire victims can be made through PayPal at the nonprofit’s website at www.cfolc.org. Checks can be sent to the CFLC at P.O. Box 2750, Ruidoso, N.M., 88355. They should be made payable to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County, or CFLC, and include “shelter fund” on the memo line.

“Our commitment is no administrative fees and every penny of these funds coming in will go directly to the fire victims in the form of grants,” said Riker Davis, chairman of the CFLC. “We expect to be writing checks to these folks as soon as (April 16).”

For more information about donating or to apply for relief funds, contact Davis at (575) 808-0085. “Some of these people are sleeping in their cars right now,” Davis said Friday. “At this point, we have the ability to help between 100 and 200 families that have lost homes.”

K-Bob’s Steakhouse in Ruidoso has stepped up with free meals for firefighters and displaced families. The Ruidoso Convention Center is serving as an emergency shelter and the Otero County Fairgrounds is available to take in evacuated livestock.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.