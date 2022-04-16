 Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed recent high school graduate - Albuquerque Journal

Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed recent high school graduate

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Bernadette Etsitty, 41 (MDC)

A 41-year-old woman accused of driving drunk and swerving into oncoming traffic, killing an 18-year-old woman fresh out of high school, is facing 12 years in prison.

Bernadette Etsitty pleaded guilty to DWI-based vehicular homicide in the June 23, 2020 death of Roxana Saenz, Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday.

“It is appalling that another promising young life has been senselessly lost to a drunk driver, and our state must continue to do a better job of preventing the devastating effects of drunk driving,” Balderas said in a news release.

Etsitty admitted to drinking a 12-pack of beer before hitting the road and crashing at Candelaria and Richmond NE in Albuquerque, according to court documents. Surveillance footage showed her driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on Candelaria, before swerving into the median and slamming head-on into Saenz’s Honda Civic, killing her instantly.

Saenz, according to a GoFundMe page that raised money for her memorial, paid for her car and her own rent with money she made working at Blue Cross Animal Clinic.

She had just graduated from Del Norte High School and was planning to go to the University of New Mexico and become a veterinarian, according to the page.

Police arrested Etsitty in early August, on an arrest warrant issued a little over a week after the crash.

According to online court records, she’d been charged with driving under the influence three other times dating back to 2006.

