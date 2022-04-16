 Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure - Albuquerque Journal

Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

United goalkeeper Cody Mizell (1) is shown in action in 2020 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

New Mexico United let The Cat out of the bag Friday – shortly after putting him back on its roster.

Goalkeeper Cody Mizell, nicknamed “El Gato,” has rejoined the team on a short-term loan from his Major League Soccer club, New York City FC.

Mizell arrived in Albuquerque late Thursday night, joined United (2-0-2) for training Friday morning and then departed with the team for its Saturday night road match against Phoenix Rising FC (3-2-0).

Mizell will be available to play Saturday and will serve as a temporary roster replacement for goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, who is out with a lower body injury.

Mizell, a 30-year-old Georgia native, became a fan favorite during his tenure with NMU in the franchise’s first two seasons, 2019-2020. He helped lead the club to back-to-back USL Championship playoff appearances and a quarterfinal berth in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

Mizell signed with NYCFC prior to the 2021 season and was part of the club that won the MLS Cup in December. He has not appeared in an MLS match, backing up U.S. Men’s National Team member Sean Johnson.

The duration of Mizell’s stay with New Mexico remains to be seen as NYCFC can recall him at any time under the loan agreement.

Ideally he would remain until Tambakis becomes available, since Ford Parker is the only other goalkeeper on United’s roster.

Mizell, who was unavailable for comment on Friday, is NMU’s career leader in goalkeeper appearances (56), saves (124) and clean sheets (11). United is in its fourth season.

“We are excited to have Cody back with us for a few games,” United coach Zach Prince said in a club statement.

“This is a very unique circumstance. I am very mindful of the players we bring into our club. He is a player that I have worked with in the past and that has played for us. This experience means that he has a genuine care for our club, and knows the responsibility that we have to our community.”

Ironically, Mizell rejoins United just in time to face Phoenix. He came up big in goal when NMU defeated Rising FC in a penalty shootout during the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

However, Mizell will not be eligible to play when New Mexico and Phoenix square off in the second of back-to-back meetings Wednesday.

U.S. Open Cup rules do not allow players added via in-season loans or transfers to be eligible for competition in tournament matches.

As a result, Mizell figures to play in Saturday’s USLC match, with Parker taking over for Wednesday’s rematch. Official lineups have not been set for either match.

Terms of the NYCFC-United loan agreement were not released, but USLC teams sometimes assume part of a player’s salary during the span of a loan. MLS teams frequently employ loans to secure playing time for reserves or players returning from injuries.

Mizell is one of three goalkeepers on NYCFC’s roster with Johnson and Luis Barraza.

Mizell will be back in a United uniform against one of the club’s top rivals. Phoenix won a 3-2 decision last season on a goal by former United player Santi Moar in the 90th minute.

The teams played to hotly contested draws in both of their previous regular-season matches.

“This is one of the teams I would love to beat,” United defender Sam Hamilton said of Rising FC.

Prince nodded when asked if New Mexico-Phoenix matchups generate any extra intensity.

“Phoenix wants to be at the top of the Western Conference,” he said. “You see it in the amount of money they’ve spent on facilities and with the players they bring in. They’re a talented team, zero doubt about that, but our main focus needs to be on what we do. We need to play to our standard.”

GAME DAY
Saturday: NM United at Phoenix Rising, 8:30 p.m., Chandler, Arizona, ESPN+ (streaming), 101.7 FM

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH
New Mexico (2-0-2): Despite conceding a pair of late goals, United’s back line is off to a solid start in 2022. Including its U.S. Open Cup match, New Mexico has allowed just four goals in five

Rashid Tetteh

contests even with its defensive lineup in flux because of injuries. Defenders Kalen Ryden, Josh Suggs and Austin Yearwood have missed time, and goalkeeper Alex Tambakis missed the U.S. Open Cup win. Other players have stepped in, perhaps most notably defender Rashid Tetteh. After not appearing on the active roster for United’s season opener, Tetteh has excelled since. In three USLC appearances, he has a team-best 10 interceptions and is tied with Daniel Bruce for the lead in tackles (8) and tackles won (5). Tetteh has seven clearances and has won 70% of his 20 duels.

Phoenix (3-2-0): New Mexico fans will undoubtedly be hyper aware of former United midfielder Santi Moar, who led Rising FC with 16 goals last season. One of them was the decisive tally in Phoenix’s late-season 3-2 win over NMU. Moar has not found the net yet this season, but Rising FC’s attack remains one of the USLC’s most potent. Midfielder Luis Seijas leads the way with three goals, while forward Claudio Repetto and midfielder Marcus Epps (formerly of San Antonio FC) have two apiece. Similar to United, Rising FC has been getting outstanding playmaking from a midfielder who has not yet scored a goal. Aodahn Quinn has registered three assists and a team-best 17 chances created. NMU’s Justin Portillo has two and 19, respectively.

 

NOTEWORTHY
United is gradually getting closer to full strength as Ryden and Suggs are recovering from their injuries. Neither has played since NMU’s season opener. Suggs returned to training this week and could be available to play during the United’s two-match visit to Phoenix, coach Zach Prince said. … More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for United’s home match against San Antonio on April 23. It is the team’s only appearance at Isotopes Park in April.
— Ken Sickenger

Home » From the newspaper » Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure
Featured Sports
New Mexico United let The Cat ... New Mexico United let The Cat out of the bag Friday – shortly after putting him back on its ...
2
Sports Speak Up! UNM, not United, should have gotten ...
Featured Sports
NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement ... NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement with the Albuquerque International Sunport to promote their team on a video screen, display signage and sell merchandise ...
3
Isotopes announcer presents NM-themed salute to Jackie Robinson Day
ABQnews Seeker
Longtime Albuquerque Isotopes broadcaster sets out ... Longtime Albuquerque Isotopes broadcaster sets out to find who the Jackie Robinsons of professional baseball in New Mexico were.
4
Last-place San Diego State rolls over Lobo baseball
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team needed some things to go right if it was going to knock off San Diego State ace ...
5
Isotopes celebrate 10 millionth fan -- making one very ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday welcomed ... The Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday welcomed through its gates their 10 millionth fan since the franchise's first game in 2003.
6
Gladiators' newcomers are coming through
Arena football
In some ways, you could call ... In some ways, you could call these guys the new-look Duke City Gladiators.With star qu ...
7
Pico says he's ready to show up on Showtime
Boxing/MMA
In basketball, they're called trap games. ... In basketball, they're called trap games. And Aaron Pico's fight against Adli Edwards on Friday has ...
8
Portillo is effective in setting up scoring chances for ...
Featured Sports
Rested and ready might be something ... Rested and ready might be something of an understatement in describing New Mexico United's collectiv ...
9
Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High ...
Boys' Basketball
Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's ... Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's boys basketball coach less than a month ago. On Thursday, he was back in the game as Cibola ...