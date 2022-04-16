Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure

New Mexico United let The Cat out of the bag Friday – shortly after putting him back on its roster.

Goalkeeper Cody Mizell, nicknamed “El Gato,” has rejoined the team on a short-term loan from his Major League Soccer club, New York City FC.

Mizell arrived in Albuquerque late Thursday night, joined United (2-0-2) for training Friday morning and then departed with the team for its Saturday night road match against Phoenix Rising FC (3-2-0).

Mizell will be available to play Saturday and will serve as a temporary roster replacement for goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, who is out with a lower body injury.

Mizell, a 30-year-old Georgia native, became a fan favorite during his tenure with NMU in the franchise’s first two seasons, 2019-2020. He helped lead the club to back-to-back USL Championship playoff appearances and a quarterfinal berth in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

Mizell signed with NYCFC prior to the 2021 season and was part of the club that won the MLS Cup in December. He has not appeared in an MLS match, backing up U.S. Men’s National Team member Sean Johnson.

The duration of Mizell’s stay with New Mexico remains to be seen as NYCFC can recall him at any time under the loan agreement.

Ideally he would remain until Tambakis becomes available, since Ford Parker is the only other goalkeeper on United’s roster.

Mizell, who was unavailable for comment on Friday, is NMU’s career leader in goalkeeper appearances (56), saves (124) and clean sheets (11). United is in its fourth season.

“We are excited to have Cody back with us for a few games,” United coach Zach Prince said in a club statement.

“This is a very unique circumstance. I am very mindful of the players we bring into our club. He is a player that I have worked with in the past and that has played for us. This experience means that he has a genuine care for our club, and knows the responsibility that we have to our community.”

Ironically, Mizell rejoins United just in time to face Phoenix. He came up big in goal when NMU defeated Rising FC in a penalty shootout during the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

However, Mizell will not be eligible to play when New Mexico and Phoenix square off in the second of back-to-back meetings Wednesday.

U.S. Open Cup rules do not allow players added via in-season loans or transfers to be eligible for competition in tournament matches.

As a result, Mizell figures to play in Saturday’s USLC match, with Parker taking over for Wednesday’s rematch. Official lineups have not been set for either match.

Terms of the NYCFC-United loan agreement were not released, but USLC teams sometimes assume part of a player’s salary during the span of a loan. MLS teams frequently employ loans to secure playing time for reserves or players returning from injuries.

Mizell is one of three goalkeepers on NYCFC’s roster with Johnson and Luis Barraza.

Mizell will be back in a United uniform against one of the club’s top rivals. Phoenix won a 3-2 decision last season on a goal by former United player Santi Moar in the 90th minute.

The teams played to hotly contested draws in both of their previous regular-season matches.

“This is one of the teams I would love to beat,” United defender Sam Hamilton said of Rising FC.

Prince nodded when asked if New Mexico-Phoenix matchups generate any extra intensity.

“Phoenix wants to be at the top of the Western Conference,” he said. “You see it in the amount of money they’ve spent on facilities and with the players they bring in. They’re a talented team, zero doubt about that, but our main focus needs to be on what we do. We need to play to our standard.”

GAME DAY

Saturday: NM United at Phoenix Rising, 8:30 p.m., Chandler, Arizona, ESPN+ (streaming), 101.7 FM