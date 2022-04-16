Spring sports roundup: Fresno State takes bat out of Lobo star Howard’s hands

Fresno State’s softball Bulldogs have gone to extraordinary lengths not to let Lobo Andrea Howard beat them so far in their three-game softball set.

After the Lobos’ 7-6 Mountain West Conference win on Friday at Lobo Softball Field, the two teams play a rubber game Saturday at 11 a.m.

Ashley Archuleta homered and drove in four runs from the leadoff spot as New Mexico (23-17, 3-8) won game two of the set.

Fresno State (12-29, 5-9), which won Thursday’s opener 8-7, intentionially walked Howard each of her four plate appearances on Friday and managed to keep her from scoring.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs walked the Italian Olympian and former La Cueva star three times, including in the bottom of the seventh when doing so advanced the tying run to second base. Howard homered in her other appearance.

Howard is having a spectacular season and is threatening to win the triple crown of Mountain West Conference softball. Coming into Friday, she led the league in hitting (.420) and home runs (15) – and her 45 RBIs were one behind Mac Barbara of San Diego State with 46.

Emma Guindon (11-6) earned the win for UNM Friday, closing with two scoreless innings.

In St. George, Utah, Dixie State (15-24, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference) swept a doubleheader, 14-2 and 13-5, against New Mexico State (9-26, 4-10) Friday.

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field on Friday, San Diego State beat New Mexico 14-13 in a wild affair that saw the teams combine for 33 hits and seven errors.

The Lobos (14-19, 6-10 Mountain West) will try to salvage a victory in their three-game series with the Aztecs (9-25, 3-14) on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The Aztecs beat the Lobos 10-3 on Thursday in the series opener.

First baseman Braydon Runion had a phenomenal game for the Lobos on Friday, bashing three home runs while going 4-for-5.

In Las Cruces, Gunner Antillon went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs as NMSU (13-18, 4-11 WAC) took an 11-8 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley (18-15, 7-8).

TRACK AND FIELD: At the Bryan Clay Inviitational in Azusa, California, on Thursday, UNM’s Adva Cohen ran a personal best 15 minutes, 29.51 seconds in the women’s 5,000 meters, which put the Olympian from Jerusalem third on the NCAA qualifying list.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Host New Mexico (11-8, 2-5) won 4-2 over San Jose State (5-12, 1-6) in MWC action on Friday. Senior Albie Huang ended it, coming back from down 4-2 in the second set to win a 7-5 tiebreaker at No. 5 singles. The Lobos will honor both Huang and fellow senior Myu Kageyama, also a singles winner Friday, prior to Saturday’s 11 a.m. home match with Fresno State.

GOLF: In Phoenix, Bastian Amat shot rounds of 67-66, pacing New Mexico to a 36-hole team score of 11-under 557 and fourth place entering Saturday’s final day of play at the Thunderbird Collegiate.

Amat is tied for second place individually.