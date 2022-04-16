 Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station - Albuquerque Journal

Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

By Associated Press

BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country’s newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China’s ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

On Saturday, state TV showed images from inside the capsule as it traveled at 200 meters per second over Africa before entering the atmosphere.

The trio were the second crew aboard Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace. Its core module, Tianhe, was launched in April 2021. Plans call for completing construction this year by adding two more modules.

Authorities have yet to announce a date for launching the next Tiangong crew.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. unease that its space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Tiangong is China’s third space station following predecessors launched in 2011 and 2016.

The government announced in 2020 that China’s first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details of the vehicle have been released.

On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping visited the launch site in Wenchang on the southern island of Hainan from which the Tianhe module was fired into orbit.

“Persist in pursuing the frontiers of world aerospace development and the major strategic needs of national aerospace,” Xi told staff at the site, all of them in military uniform.

Home » News » World » Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Details on fatal police shootings are released
ABQnews Seeker
Apparent mental health crises led to ... Apparent mental health crises led to two incidents
2
Governor laments Ruidoso's loss
ABQnews Seeker
No containment of 6,000-acre blaze that ... No containment of 6,000-acre blaze that has killed two people
3
Pandemic policies take center stage in NM gov. race
2022 election
Lujan Grisham blasted by GOP candidates ... Lujan Grisham blasted by GOP candidates for COVID response
4
Council to consider encampments
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say more options needed to ... Officials say more options needed to aid Albuquerque's homeless
5
Charges filed in Congregation Albert theft
ABQnews Seeker
Former employee indicted after allegations that ... Former employee indicted after allegations that she stole more than $700K
6
APS board fires teacher accused of sexual harassment
ABQnews Seeker
Teacher now faces suspension of educator ... Teacher now faces suspension of educator license
7
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Energy
The Interior Department on Friday said ... The Interior Department on Friday said it's moving forward with the first onshore sales of public oil and natural gas drilling leases under President ...
8
NM Democrats ponder early primary push
ABQnews Seeker
State is currently one of the ... State is currently one of the last to hold its primary election
9
Woman pleads guilty, faces 12 years in DWI crash
ABQnews Seeker
Wreck in NE ABQ killed 2020 ... Wreck in NE ABQ killed 2020 Del Norte High School graduate
10
Are you missing an urn?
ABQnews Seeker
It remains a mystery who left ... It remains a mystery who left an urn near a city bus stop, but Albuquerque Transit Department officials say they are hoping to put ...