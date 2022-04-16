 Caregiver group intros online training - Albuquerque Journal

Caregiver group intros online training

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

New Mexico is one of seven states participating in the ARCH National Respite Care Provider Pilot Program, which, led by the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, offers free online training to earn respite care worker’s credentials, according to a news release.

The training program takes approximately 15 hours to complete and is applicable to any type of care-giving job. It teaches nationally recognized respite care professional core competencies and ends with a certificate of completion, the release said.

The program also has features New Mexico specific skills and provides next steps for certificate holders seeking to obtain a volunteer or paid respite position.

Those interested in earning credentials can visit newmexico-respitecarewi.talentlms.com.

