 PNM opens payment center in San Felipe - Albuquerque Journal

PNM opens payment center in San Felipe

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Public Service Company of New Mexico has announced a new centralized payment center inside the Black Mesa Travel Center at San Felipe Pueblo to make it easier for the nearly 4,300 residents in San Felipe, Cochiti, Peña Blanca, Santo Domingo and Algodones who previously traveled to Bernalillo or Santa Fe to pay their bills, according to a news release.

“We saw a need in our tribal communities, and we acted,” said Cathy Newby, PNM tribal government affairs director, in a statement. “We are pleased to better the experience for customers, to deliver on customer requests, and to provide more convenient ways to do business with PNM.”

Customers can now make their payments 24/7 with no transaction fees at the Black Mesa Travel Center, 26 Hagon Road, San Felipe. For other payment options visit pnm.com.

