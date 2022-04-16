 Energy Summit planned in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Energy Summit planned in Santa Fe

By ABQJournal News Staff

Public Service Company of New Mexico, Avangrid, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present the 2022 Energy Summit Thursday and Friday, according to a news release.

“The Summit aims to spark dialogue on the critical issues affecting the energy sector, including the demands of diverse human assets blended with the supply of various natural resource assets. Help us shape the current and future demographics in America’s energy economy,” said Ernie C’deBaca, president and chief executive officer of the Hispano Chamber, in a statement.

The event will include guest speakers from PNM, Avangrid, Oncor, Edison International, Chevron, NV Energy, Sandia National Laboratories, the Department of Energy, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory as well as multiple Native American tribes and communities, the release said.

The event will begin sessions at 9 a.m. Thursday and continue with a variety of panels, discussions and events until the last session ends around 2 p.m. Friday at La Fonda on the Plaza, located at 100 E. San Francisco St. in Santa Fe.

The cost is $300 for adults and free for students. Tickets can be purchased at ushccenergysummit.com/home.

 

Home » Business » Outlook » Energy Summit planned in Santa Fe

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Energy Summit planned in Santa Fe
Most Recent Biz News
Public Service Company of New Mexico, ... Public Service Company of New Mexico, Avangrid, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce are partnering to ...
2
PNM opens payment center in San Felipe
Most Recent Biz News
Public Service Company of New Mexico ... Public Service Company of New Mexico has announced a new centralized payment center inside the Black Mesa Travel Center at San Felipe Pueblo to ...
3
Caregiver group intros online training
Business
New Mexico is one of seven ... New Mexico is one of seven states participating in the ARCH National Respite Care Provider Pilot Program, which, led by the New Mexico Caregivers ...
4
Northern New Mexico electric coop to reach 100% daytime ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shift to cut customers' costs by ... Shift to cut customers' costs by up to 25%
5
PNM grid congestion locks thousands of New Mexico residents ...
ABQnews Seeker
PRC is developing new interconnection rules ... PRC is developing new interconnection rules to help ‘red-zone’ communities
6
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices ...
Money
Month by month, more of the ... Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their ...
7
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
Money
Twitter said Friday that its board ... Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a 'poison pill' defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to ...
8
Meow Wolf union ratifies four-year contract
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf Santa Fe workers will ... Meow Wolf Santa Fe workers will now see new benefits outside of the multiverse. The Meow Wolf Workers Collective announced Friday that it ratified ...
9
New Mexico adopts stiffer pollution rules for oil and ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico regulators have approved more ... New Mexico regulators have approved more rules aimed at cracking down on pollution from the oil and natural gas industry amid the national debate ...