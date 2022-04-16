Energy Summit planned in Santa Fe

Public Service Company of New Mexico, Avangrid, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present the 2022 Energy Summit Thursday and Friday, according to a news release.

“The Summit aims to spark dialogue on the critical issues affecting the energy sector, including the demands of diverse human assets blended with the supply of various natural resource assets. Help us shape the current and future demographics in America’s energy economy,” said Ernie C’deBaca, president and chief executive officer of the Hispano Chamber, in a statement.

The event will include guest speakers from PNM, Avangrid, Oncor, Edison International, Chevron, NV Energy, Sandia National Laboratories, the Department of Energy, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory as well as multiple Native American tribes and communities, the release said.

The event will begin sessions at 9 a.m. Thursday and continue with a variety of panels, discussions and events until the last session ends around 2 p.m. Friday at La Fonda on the Plaza, located at 100 E. San Francisco St. in Santa Fe.

The cost is $300 for adults and free for students. Tickets can be purchased at ushccenergysummit.com/home.