Taxes: The potholes of federal government

Former Speaker of the U.S. House Tip O’Neill is associated with the saying, “All politics is local.”

O’Neill did not originate this saying, but he perfected it in practice.

U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia is also a local politics legend. Byrd served 51 years in the Senate and used his position as chair of the Appropriations Committee to fund numerous government projects in West Virginia, earning the nickname “King of Pork.”

Current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the former two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also understood the saying. Buttigieg said, “If I’m plowing the snow and filling in potholes, then I’m a good mayor, and if we fail to do that, I’m not.”

New York Assembly member Mike Lawler has proposed a bill that would take pothole politics to a new level. His bill allows a refundable tax credit for the cost of repairs to tires damaged by poor state and local roads.

Taxes hit home for just about everyone. A refundable credit can even help those who have no tax liability. The Lawler bill will probably not pass, but what a brilliant example of making politics local.

Many of you recently filed your 2021 taxes. You’re probably settling into the tax system sprung on us in December of 2017. And why not, after four years of filing returns under that system.

Well don’t get too comfortable. Let’s just assume, just for fun, that Congress is unable to move any significant legislation over the coming years. In other words, let’s say Congress was dysfunctional.

What will happen is a fairly radical tax change in 2026. The failure to fix the potholes in the 2017 legislation will hit all of us in 2026. Let me offer a few examples.

The current “standard deduction” means less than 10% of us actually “itemize” personal tax deductions. That standard deduction will be cut in about half in 2026.

Tax rates will also increase. The current 12% becomes 15%, 22% becomes 25% and so on, with the maximum 37% becoming 39.6%. This “becoming” occurs because the law returns to 2017 law.

The current estate tax exemption will also be cut in half. The exact number will depend on inflation adjustments made to the 2017 figure, but it will significantly drop.

The 20% deduction allowed for certain business income earned by an individual will go away. A person with business income currently in the 22% tax bracket really pays 17.6% after the 20% deduction. That rate may jump to 25%, a 42% increase from the 17.6%.

The increased exemption for the alternative minimum tax has all but eliminated that tax for most taxpayers. The exemption increase will drop back, subjecting more people to a dual tax system in which you pay the higher of two tax computations.

To be fair, in some ways the 2017 tax world was better than now, and a return to that world will be welcome. Personal and dependency exemptions will return.

Moving expenses for a job change will again be deductible. Casualty and theft losses will be allowed even if the president does not declare a disaster area. Unreimbursed employee expenses and investment management fees will return.

The dreaded “SALT” limit will disappear. This limits the deduction for interest and taxes to $10,000 per year.

The SALT limit has caused a majority of states to pass special “workarounds” involving partnerships and S corporations. It has also caused members of Congress from high tax states to hold legislation hostage until a SALT limit elimination ransom is paid.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Assembly member Mike Lawler correctly identified potholes as the “politics is local” issue. Tip O’Neill and Robert Byrd saw it more broadly where national political success could depend on local effects.

Federal tax laws appear to be as national as it gets. While the 2020 presidential election saw the largest number of votes cast in history, the total number was still less than the total individual tax returns filed that year.

Taxes are the potholes of the federal legislative branch of government. The Bush 43 tax cuts were designed to expire in 10 years. The Trump tax cuts have a shorter life. I wonder if anyone will fix that pothole?

Jim Hamill is director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.