 Cottonwood Walmart among first redesigned locations nationwide - Albuquerque Journal

Cottonwood Walmart among first redesigned locations nationwide

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

Eloy Baca, manager of the Walmart at 10224 Coors Bypass, showcases the redesigned bedding aisle as part of the company’s goal of making it easier for customers to search for certain items and improve their shopping experience. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

Just like multiple Walmarts across the country, Eloy Baca’s location has a slightly different look as part of the retail chain’s broader redesign.

Being selected among nearly 1,000 locations nationwide, Baca, manager of the Cottonwood Walmart, made sure aisles like the bedding and clothing areas are kept together and not scattered out too much. There’s also a new item pickup/delivery area on the side of the building, new signs with bolder typeface to point customers to the exact item’s location and a mobile app that’ll lead customers through the store and to the new self-checkout registers smoothly.

“I was excited when (it was) announced that we were going to be a remodel store. It took a lot of work, but I think in the long run, it’s paying off,” Baca said. “I really like the new layout, the new design, the whole setup that just took place.”

The goal is simple: Make it easier for customers to find everything they need, and in turn improve their shopping experience.

“We were trying to gather a bigger range of customers to ensure they had options for total-store (needs), not just groceries,” Baca said. “It was (previously) a little harder for them to find merchandise, based off of the old layout. This layout’s a lot easier for them to shop.”

Baca’s store, at 10224 Coors Bypass NW in Albuquerque, was among the first locations nationwide to start remodeling on July 5. The store completed Phase 1 of that redesign in October.

According to Walmart’s website, airport way-finding systems inspired the company’s new item locator signs because the larger lettering is geared toward helping somebody move along quickly.

“They’re able to come and find it faster. That way, they can save money and also save time,” Baca said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Cottonwood Walmart among first redesigned locations nationwide

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Cottonwood Walmart among first redesigned locations nationwide
ABQnews Seeker
Just like multiple Walmarts across the ... Just like multiple Walmarts across the country, Eloy Baca’s location has a slightly different look as part of the retail chain’s broader redesign.
2
Taxes: The potholes of federal government
ABQnews Seeker
Former Speaker of the U.S. House ... Former Speaker of the U.S. House Tip O'Neill is associated with the saying, "All politics is local."
3
ABQ coffee shop owner tries to cultivate 'gathering place'
ABQnews Seeker
At Cutbow Coffee Roastology, Bibiana is ... At Cutbow Coffee Roastology, Bibiana is always treated with respect. Store owner Paul Gallegos calls her 'Bibi' for short and will, upon occasion, bring ...
4
Northern New Mexico electric coop to reach 100% daytime ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shift to cut customers' costs by ... Shift to cut customers' costs by up to 25%
5
PNM grid congestion locks thousands of New Mexico residents ...
ABQnews Seeker
PRC is developing new interconnection rules ... PRC is developing new interconnection rules to help ‘red-zone’ communities
6
Wedding dress made from WWII silk parachute goes to ...
ABQnews Seeker
'We're really happy it's going to ... 'We're really happy it's going to be taken care of properly,' family says
7
As Pacheco settles in as hitting coach, Isotopes bats ...
ABQnews Seeker
At home again in Albuquerque, Jordan ... At home again in Albuquerque, Jordan Pacheco is settling in nicely as the Albuquerque Isotopes new hitting coach.
8
Woman pleads guilty, faces 12 years in DWI crash
ABQnews Seeker
Wreck in NE ABQ killed 2020 ... Wreck in NE ABQ killed 2020 Del Norte High School graduate
9
NM Democrats ponder early primary push
ABQnews Seeker
State is currently one of the ... State is currently one of the last to hold its primary election