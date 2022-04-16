Cottonwood Walmart among first redesigned locations nationwide

Just like multiple Walmarts across the country, Eloy Baca’s location has a slightly different look as part of the retail chain’s broader redesign.

Being selected among nearly 1,000 locations nationwide, Baca, manager of the Cottonwood Walmart, made sure aisles like the bedding and clothing areas are kept together and not scattered out too much. There’s also a new item pickup/delivery area on the side of the building, new signs with bolder typeface to point customers to the exact item’s location and a mobile app that’ll lead customers through the store and to the new self-checkout registers smoothly.

“I was excited when (it was) announced that we were going to be a remodel store. It took a lot of work, but I think in the long run, it’s paying off,” Baca said. “I really like the new layout, the new design, the whole setup that just took place.”

The goal is simple: Make it easier for customers to find everything they need, and in turn improve their shopping experience.

“We were trying to gather a bigger range of customers to ensure they had options for total-store (needs), not just groceries,” Baca said. “It was (previously) a little harder for them to find merchandise, based off of the old layout. This layout’s a lot easier for them to shop.”

Baca’s store, at 10224 Coors Bypass NW in Albuquerque, was among the first locations nationwide to start remodeling on July 5. The store completed Phase 1 of that redesign in October.

According to Walmart’s website, airport way-finding systems inspired the company’s new item locator signs because the larger lettering is geared toward helping somebody move along quickly.

“They’re able to come and find it faster. That way, they can save money and also save time,” Baca said.