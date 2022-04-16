NM trucking firm leaders embrace taking chances — even with risks

Danny Crawford and his siblings have been around the trucking business their whole lives.

Spring break, summer vacation, whenever there was a gap in the school year, the Crawford kids would be in the cab of a tractor-trailer.

“Lots of memories riding around in the truck,” said Crawford, whose dad founded Wild West Express Inc. in 1992 and had been driving for decades before that.

The company, which started out hauling feed grain and New Mexico chile peppers, has a history of expanding to meet customers needs, Crawford said. It now has 180 trailers and 120 tractors. It’s outgrown the 5-acre lot where the business is headquartered in Las Cruces and has plans to move to a 12-acre parcel in a nearby industrial park.

But these days, the company’s traditional method of expansion — purchasing more tractors and trailers — is challenged by equipment shortages.

Wild West Express usually trades in its trucks after three or four years of use and purchases new ones. But right now it’s waiting on trucks that should have been delivered in December, Crawford said.

“It kind of limits the amount of growth that you can do at any given time,” he said.

Since new equipment is not readily available, Wild West Express is working to maintain and extend the life of the trucks currently in its fleet. It’s also using owner-operators to increase its capacity without making additional purchases.

Most of the company’s 120 drivers operate trucks owned by Wild West Express. Owner-operators, however, drive trucks they personally own. Similarly to a contractor, owner-operators lease their trucks to Wild West Express and then pull Wild West Express trailers, Crawford said.

The business works with two owner-operators now and hopes to increase that to 10, possibly 20, owner-operators before the year is over.

In 1998, the Crawfords bought their first refrigerated trailer, and the company began its shift away from the transport of grain, a seasonal business, to the transport of prepared food. Moving agricultural products meant Wild West Express was busy during harvest but scrambling for work at other times. Not so once they could work with food producers.

“People eat year round, so food is always moving,” Crawford said.

Even during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, when everything else seemingly stopped, food kept going.

Crawford began working for Wild West Express shortly after his father, Woody Crawford Sr., established it. Danny Crawford’s brother and sister, Woody Crawford Jr. and Lisa Crawford, eventually joined the business.

Danny Crawford said the family is guided by the idea that they should “do the right thing” in business. He attributed the company’s growth over the past three decades to hard work and persistence.

“You just have to keep your focus on long range plans, where you’re headed, and just kind of take the ups and downs throughout the term in stride and problem solve,” he said. “You just got to keep figuring it out, moving forward.”

What impact does rising fuel prices have on Wild West Express?

“Most of our customers are on what we call a fuel surcharge. So as the price of fuel goes up, so does the price of moving the product. We have to pass that on, there’s just not enough margin to absorb that. … To be as efficient as possible, we have APUs on our trucks that burn a lot less fuel. When the driver is not driving, on his break, he runs this smaller APU — auxiliary power unit. So he runs the auxiliary power unit that burns a lot less fuel, yet he could stay in a temperature-controlled environment. He could stay cool. That way we’re not running the big engine that burns quite a bit of fuel in comparison. So that’s one way we save fuel.

“Another way is we regulate our speed. So our trucks only go so fast, as to not burn excessive fuel. We spec our trucks with aerodynamics and fairings and fuel saving devices. That way we try to maximize our (miles per gallon), minimize our footprint. … We utilize these fuel-saving methods in order to minimize our impact on the environment.”

So what’s the maximum speed they’re allowed?

“Sixty-nine miles an hour. … We were a little slower than that, but we increased that during COVID because store shelves were empty. Food was kind of scarce. So we increased our speed in order to make more productivity.”

You mentioned buying the company’s first refrigerated truck in 1998. What are some other key moments in the history of the company?

“We weren’t always the size we’re at. (When) we had 25 trucks, a customer came to us, said ‘Hey, we need you to cover like 25 or 30 loads a week out of a location. Can you do it?’ You have to, when those opportunities come at you, you have to sometimes step out. Just make it happen. We’ve done that a few different times throughout our history. We’ve had to add equipment and expand in order to take care of customers and take care of contracts, that kind of thing. So you always have to be open to new challenges, expansion.”

Did that ever backfire?

“Well, there’s been times where you thought it did. But when one door closes another one opens. That’s happened to us several times. You know, I was telling you one customer that wanted to expand, do the 25 loads a week out of one location. We did expand to handle that business by several trucks. I think we went from 25 to like 60, and then they ended up selling that location. It ends up closing. At the exact same time that that door closed, another customer needed to utilize those trucks. So, yeah, we’re very well taken care of on that front. When a door closes, another one always opens.”

Why do you think it works out that way?

“We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t blessed. We believe that there’s a higher power, and it takes care of us.”

Does your faith impact the company in other ways?

“Yeah, I think it does. I mean, we’ve tried to do the right thing and treat people with respect and fairness. Seems to work out.”

About the Business

Business name: Wild West Express Inc.

Leadership: Woody Crawford Sr., president; Danny Crawford, vice president; Woody Crawford Jr., vice president; Lisa Crawford, CFO

Industry: Freight transportation

Physical HQ address: 850 Squirrel Road, Las Cruces

Year established: 1992

Number of employees in year established: 1

Number of employees today: 150

