Briefcase: Optum New Mexico hires marketing, communications director

Erica Krause Muñoz has been hired as marketing and communications director for Optum New Mexico.

In her role, she will be focused on aligning marketing initiatives and business goals for the health care provider, which emphasizes patient health outcomes and patient-centric clinic services via a value-based care model.

Krause Muñoz formerly served as marketing manager for Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of New Mexico and sits on the UNM Alumni Association Board of Directors.