Briefcase: Law firm names new partners

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Chris Marquez and Ryan Walters have both been elected as partners at Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod.

Marquez is a litigator whose practice is focused on construction, real estate and commercial litigation. He represents both individual and corporate clients in a variety of business disputes, as well as financial and property related matters. He also regularly defends governmental clients against claims brought under federal and state law. Marquez earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He joined JHKM in 2016.

Walters’ practice is focused in commercial litigation and civil appeals. He has experience representing a variety of businesses, including real estate investors and financial institutions in contested business collections and residential foreclosures. He also handles many employment lawsuits and disputes among business owners. Early in his legal career, Walters served as a law clerk with U.S. District Court Judge James O. Browning of the District of New Mexico. He is a published legal scholar. He earned his law degree from Baylor Law School and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He joined JHKM in 2020. Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod is a full-service litigation and business law firm with offices in Phoenix and Albuquerque.

