 1 dead, 7 injured in explosion aboard tanker off Hong Kong - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead, 7 injured in explosion aboard tanker off Hong Kong

By Associated Press

HONG KONG — One person was killed and seven others injured Saturday in an explosion aboard an oil tanker in waters off Hong Kong, authorities reported.

The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Center said the tanker was 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Hong Kong when it caught fire as a result of an explosion. The fire was extinguished, according to state-run Radio Television Hong Kong.

The Government Flying Service sent a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters with doctors aboard to the Panama-registered Chuang Yi vessel to transport the injured to a hospital in the city. One crew member was reported to have died and four others were in serious condition, RTHK reported.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The casualties reportedly included crew members from Indonesia and Myanmar.

According to ship tracking apps, the 5,500-ton oil and chemical tanker was on its way to Taiwan. The 120-meter (393-foot) long tanker is 22 years old.

Home » News » World » 1 dead, 7 injured in explosion aboard tanker off Hong Kong

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Details on fatal police shootings are released
ABQnews Seeker
Apparent mental health crises led to ... Apparent mental health crises led to two incidents
2
Governor laments Ruidoso's loss
ABQnews Seeker
No containment of 6,000-acre blaze that ... No containment of 6,000-acre blaze that has killed two people
3
Pandemic policies take center stage in NM gov. race
2022 election
Lujan Grisham blasted by GOP candidates ... Lujan Grisham blasted by GOP candidates for COVID response
4
Council to consider encampments
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say more options needed to ... Officials say more options needed to aid Albuquerque's homeless
5
PNM grid congestion locks thousands of New Mexico residents ...
ABQnews Seeker
PRC is developing new interconnection rules ... PRC is developing new interconnection rules to help ‘red-zone’ communities
6
Charges filed in Congregation Albert theft
ABQnews Seeker
Former employee indicted after allegations that ... Former employee indicted after allegations that she stole more than $700K
7
APS board fires teacher accused of sexual harassment
ABQnews Seeker
Teacher now faces suspension of educator ... Teacher now faces suspension of educator license
8
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Energy
The Interior Department on Friday said ... The Interior Department on Friday said it's moving forward with the first onshore sales of public oil and natural gas drilling leases under President ...
9
NM Democrats ponder early primary push
ABQnews Seeker
State is currently one of the ... State is currently one of the last to hold its primary election
10
Are you missing an urn?
ABQnews Seeker
It remains a mystery who left ... It remains a mystery who left an urn near a city bus stop, but Albuquerque Transit Department officials say they are hoping to put ...