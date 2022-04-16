In Pictures: Pilgrimage to Chimayó 2022

Tens of thousands of people, most arriving on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, have made pilgrimages from across New Mexico to El Santuario de Chimayó in northern New Mexico, trekking to the 200-yearold Catholic compound each year to pray, ask for healing, seek blessings and offer prayers of thanks.
No doubt, many were particularly thankful to be able to make the trek after two years in which the COVID pandemic reduced their numbers to mere hundreds over the Easter weekend.
The adobe church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and an estimated 300,000 people visit the site each year. A small room off the main sanctuary contains a hole with loose dirt that is refilled each morning with soil from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and blessed by a priest. Believers are allowed to scoop up and remove a bit of the dirt, which they say has curative powers.