 State Police shoot, kill person near Prewitt, NM - Albuquerque Journal

State Police shoot, kill person near Prewitt, NM

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A person is dead after being shot by New Mexico State Police along Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon near Prewitt.

State Police, on Twitter, said the officer was not injured in the incident and westbound I-40 is shut down between Prewitt and Bluewater.

The agency said traffic is being diverted at milepost 72 onto Highway 122. State Police gave no other details.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State Police shoot, kill person near Prewitt, NM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
State Police shoot, kill person near Prewitt, NM
ABQnews Seeker
A person is dead after being ... A person is dead after being shot by New Mexico State Police along Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon near Prewitt. State Police, on Twitter, said ...
2
Crews fight New Mexico fires as some evacuations lift
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders ... Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in drought-stricken southern New Mexico as firefighters worked Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze ...
3
In Pictures: Pilgrimage to Chimayó 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Tens of thousands of people, most ... Tens of thousands of people, most arriving on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, have made pilgrimages from across New Mexico to El Santuario de ...
4
Supporting New Mexico’s startups is good for everyone
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico ... Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico Angels members, investors and start-up owners will be writing columns on economic development and start-up opportunities in the ...
5
NM trucking firm leaders embrace taking chances — even ...
ABQnews Seeker
Danny Crawford and his siblings have ... Danny Crawford and his siblings have been around the trucking business their whole lives. Spring break, summer vacation, whenever there was a gap in ...
6
Cottonwood Walmart among first redesigned locations nationwide
ABQnews Seeker
Just like multiple Walmarts across the ... Just like multiple Walmarts across the country, Eloy Baca’s location has a slightly different look as part of the retail chain’s broader redesign.
7
Taxes: The potholes of federal government
ABQnews Seeker
Former Speaker of the U.S. House ... Former Speaker of the U.S. House Tip O'Neill is associated with the saying, "All politics is local."
8
ABQ coffee shop owner tries to cultivate 'gathering place'
ABQnews Seeker
At Cutbow Coffee Roastology, Bibiana is ... At Cutbow Coffee Roastology, Bibiana is always treated with respect. Store owner Paul Gallegos calls her 'Bibi' for short and will, upon occasion, bring ...
9
Northern New Mexico electric coop to reach 100% daytime ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shift to cut customers' costs by ... Shift to cut customers' costs by up to 25%