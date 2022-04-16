State Police shoot, kill person near Prewitt, NM

A person is dead after being shot by New Mexico State Police along Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon near Prewitt.
State Police, on Twitter, said the officer was not injured in the incident and westbound I-40 is shut down between Prewitt and Bluewater.
The agency said traffic is being diverted at milepost 72 onto Highway 122. State Police gave no other details.
NMSP Involved in OIS on I-40 MP 64 near Prewitt, NM. Officer is uninjured. Suspect is deceased. I-40 westbound is closed at MP 72. Traffic diverted around scene on HWY 122. More info via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/KFUqtCDA4U
— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) April 16, 2022