‘Trevor’ a subversive comedy about fame, success and the lies we tell ourselves

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Michael Weppler and Angela Littleton star in “Trevor.” (Courtesy of the Vortex Theatre)

When animals attack people, we’re scared, horrified and fascinated at the same time.

Inspired by the story of a Connecticut woman assaulted by a pet chimpanzee, Nick Jones’ “Trevor” asks us to feel empathy for the violent animal.

A subversive comedy about fame, success and the lies we tell ourselves, “Trevor” opens at the Vortex Theatre on Friday, April 22. The show runs on weekends through May 8.

The play has haunted director Pete Parkin since he saw it in Los Angeles “seven or eight years ago.”

“Laurie Metcalf was in the lead,” Parkin said. “I liked it so much I went back and saw it again. I’d never done that before.”

The play centers on two individuals in a world unable to understand their love: a 200-pound chimpanzee who once performed in commercials with the likes of Morgan Fairchild, and his owner Sandra, who swears he would never hurt a fly (at least, not on purpose).

“The whole point of this play is how hard it is for people to communicate,” Parker said.

“Trevor” stars Angela Littleton (“An American Daughter,” “Twelve Angry Jurors,” “MacBeth”) as Sandra, and Michael Weppler (“Pride and Prejudice,” “Sex with Strangers,” “Hairspray”) as Trevor.

Trevor is afraid his show business career has kicked him to the curb.

“He carries a cardboard cutout of Morgan Fairchild,” Parker said. “He’s totally obsessed with her. He takes her to dinner.”

The simian behaves like a moody, self-regarding and deluded actor. But Jones’ writing makes the audience understand and even like the dangerous ape, even when he acts like a jerk.

The suspense builds while you wait for the monkey to snap.

The humans can’t understand what Trevor is saying, so they constantly misunderstand what he is thinking. Those crossed signals create a mounting tension. The laughs have an edge.

“It was so lyrical,” Parker said of that first production. “And the ending was totally unexpected. It wasn’t a happy, comic ending. It was real.”

The play’s author Nick Jones contacted Parker when he learned he was directing the play, offering a new ending.

“It turns out, it was an ending he wrote for the production I saw,” Jones said. “It’s not that different, but it’s significantly better.”

IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Trevor” by Nick Jones

WHERE: Vortex Theatre, 2900 Carlisle Blvd. NE

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24; Repeats through May 8

HOW MUCH: $24; students and SAG/AFTRA members $19 at vortexabq.org. Proof of vaccination required and tickets must be purchased in advance.

